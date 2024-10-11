High School

3 takeaways from Florida Thursday night high school football (10/10/2024)

There was minimal action that took place around the state and we provide some takeaways from the night

Andy Villamarzo

Rickards football lost to Choctawhatchee 31-7 on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at Gene Cox Stadium
Rickards football lost to Choctawhatchee 31-7 on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at Gene Cox Stadium / Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida high school football season continued its season on Thursday night with some early Week 8 results before Friday's main course of games. Before Friday's slate of games, there were only a few games played on Thursday and we've got some takeaways from those contests. Take a look below at the three takeaways from Florida's eighth Thursday of regular season games.

1. Choctawhatchee continues to look like one of the Florida Panhandle's top teams

Choctaw RB Von Keller
Choctaw RB Von Keller carries the ball during the Choctaw Crestview football game at Choctaw. / Michael Snyder / USA TODAY NETWORK

These Indians of Choctawhatchee are certified. Frank Beasley's crew proved once again that they will be a force come November against a talented Rickards squad on Thursday night, cruising to a 31-7 win on the road. With the win, the Indians add another feather to their proverbial cap when it comes to impressive victories this season. Choctawhatchee still has a couple tough tests left with Fort Walton Beach and Alabama power Enterprise remaining. The Indians have really started to find a groove behind the strong rushing efforts of running back Von Keller and will be a team to watch for in the Class 4A playoffs.

2. Bay clinches Class 3A, District 1 championship with win over West Florida

Bay Tornadoes football
The Tornadoes turn over the ball on downs as Tyjaylin Cuningham (6) wraps up MJ Wilkkerson (22) short of the first down marker during the Bay vs Pensacola football game at Pensacola High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. / Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing in a three-team district can get real tricky when you have a loss under your belt, but that wasn't the Bay Tornadoes' problem when they walked into Tommy Oliver Stadium Thursday night against West Florida. With a win already against Pensacola, the Tornadoes wrapped up the Class 3A, District 1 championship with a decisive 35-13 win over West Florida. Sitting at 3-4 on the season and games against Bozeman, Rutherford and Walton ahead, Bay knows they'll be in the 3A postseason. Now it's all about fine tuning themselves for the big dance come the second week of November.

3. Unusual Thursday night of Florida high school football

Generic football

Didn't something feel off about Thursday night to you? Well, it did for us as well with high school football put on the back burner as many areas recover from the damages inflicted by Hurricane Milton. That's pushed many games to next week and other dates, putting the season in a tailspin over the last two weeks because of hurricanes. The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) seems to be locked in with their dates when it comes to the state championship games down in Fort Lauderdale at Pitbull Stadium, leaving very little wiggle room as the season nears the final weeks. With teams battling in cleaning up their communities, returning to class, practicing and also potentially having to play two games in a week, that's can be a lot on a high school student-athlete's plate.

