3 takeaways from Florida Thursday night high school football (10/10/2024)
The Florida high school football season continued its season on Thursday night with some early Week 8 results before Friday's main course of games. Before Friday's slate of games, there were only a few games played on Thursday and we've got some takeaways from those contests. Take a look below at the three takeaways from Florida's eighth Thursday of regular season games.
1. Choctawhatchee continues to look like one of the Florida Panhandle's top teams
These Indians of Choctawhatchee are certified. Frank Beasley's crew proved once again that they will be a force come November against a talented Rickards squad on Thursday night, cruising to a 31-7 win on the road. With the win, the Indians add another feather to their proverbial cap when it comes to impressive victories this season. Choctawhatchee still has a couple tough tests left with Fort Walton Beach and Alabama power Enterprise remaining. The Indians have really started to find a groove behind the strong rushing efforts of running back Von Keller and will be a team to watch for in the Class 4A playoffs.
2. Bay clinches Class 3A, District 1 championship with win over West Florida
Playing in a three-team district can get real tricky when you have a loss under your belt, but that wasn't the Bay Tornadoes' problem when they walked into Tommy Oliver Stadium Thursday night against West Florida. With a win already against Pensacola, the Tornadoes wrapped up the Class 3A, District 1 championship with a decisive 35-13 win over West Florida. Sitting at 3-4 on the season and games against Bozeman, Rutherford and Walton ahead, Bay knows they'll be in the 3A postseason. Now it's all about fine tuning themselves for the big dance come the second week of November.
3. Unusual Thursday night of Florida high school football
Didn't something feel off about Thursday night to you? Well, it did for us as well with high school football put on the back burner as many areas recover from the damages inflicted by Hurricane Milton. That's pushed many games to next week and other dates, putting the season in a tailspin over the last two weeks because of hurricanes. The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) seems to be locked in with their dates when it comes to the state championship games down in Fort Lauderdale at Pitbull Stadium, leaving very little wiggle room as the season nears the final weeks. With teams battling in cleaning up their communities, returning to class, practicing and also potentially having to play two games in a week, that's can be a lot on a high school student-athlete's plate.
Hurricane Milton shuffles Florida high school football Week 8 slate
Hurricane Milton's wrath already being felt by Florida high school football teams
Hurricane Milton threatens Florida's Week 8 high school football slate
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (10/6/2024)
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl