3 Takeaways from Milton-Buford Georgia high school football showdown
A season opening showdown between No. 1 Milton and No. 2 Buford lived up to the hype Friday night, a game that saw both defenses shine in a 13-10 victory for the host Eagles.
The Eagles took a 7-0 lead into the break against the Wolves, and then waited more than two hours for play to resume after a band of thunderstorms swept through the metro Atlanta area.
The third quarter featured a safety from Buford standout defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, which was the Wolves’ first points of the night, and it also featured the first of many touchdowns on the season for CJ Wiley, who hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Luke Nickel.
Leading 13-2 heading into the fourth quarter, the Eagles held off a late charge by the Wolves, who trimmed the lead to just three points, 13-10 after an Ethan Ervin touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, but that was as close as they would get.
Below are three main takeaways from Friday night’s showdown between the state’s No.1 and No. 2 teams.
1. Milton’s CJ Wiley is the real deal
Milton 4-star senior wide receiver CJ Wiley showed everyone why he’s one of the best in the country Friday night in their season-opener against Buford. The Florida State commit caught seven passes for 84 yards and scored on a 17-yard strike from quarterback Luke Nickel to help lead the Eagles to victory.
Wiley was one of the lone Eagles to find consistent success against a stout Buford defense that allowed just two touchdowns to one of the best offenses the state of Georgia has to offer. He made the Wolves secondary look silly at times with his elusiveness, that was just what the Eagles needed on a wet, windy night.
After catching 68 passes for 1,473 yards last season, Wiley is well on his way to putting up another monster season for the Eagles in 2024.
2. Buford needs to find an identity on offense
The big question mark surrounding the Buford Wolves heading into 2024 wasn’t their defense, but their offense.
On Friday night against the state’s No. 1 team Milton, that was put on display for everyone to see. The Wolves defense dazzled more times than not, holding a powerful Eagles offense to just two touchdowns. Four-star standout defensive tackle Bryce Perry-Wright recorded a sack for the Wolves’ first points and was one of many standouts on the night.
But the offense was a different story for the Wolves.
First-year starter Dayton Raiola, taking over for his brother Dylan Raiola, threw for just 92 yards. Running backs Justin Baker and Ethan Ervin provided almost all of the offense for the Wolves, combining to rush for 111 yards on 25 carries.
Ervin provided the only offensive score for the Wolves, a 12-yard touchdown run.
It’s unfair to judge Raiola’s performance Friday night against the No. 1 team in the state. The young lefty making his first career start didn’t end how he had hoped it would, but with a lot of football left to be played, the junior can likely only get better.
But when it comes to finding an identity, it’s something the Wolves will need to figure out over the coming weeks if they want to make a push for the Class 6A state championship later this fall.
3. Milton is the best football team in the state of Georgia
After defeating Buford 13-10, there is no debate as to who should be the No. 1 team in the state of Georgia after Week 1.
The Eagles entered the season ranked No. 1 in the state, just ahead of Buford, who clocked in at No. 2. Both teams made their case throughout the night that featured a more than two-hour rain delay, but Milton proved in the end why they were given the nod heading into the season.
A well-oiled machine from the coaching staff, to the offense, to the defense, Milton is a juggernaut and is going to be a tough out this fall. They will be coming for their second straight state championship, but this time as a member of Class 5A. The Eagles won the Class 7A state championship last season.
As for the Wolves, they hung tough with the Eagles and despite losing, have also proven to be one of the state’s best.