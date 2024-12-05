3 Things To Know Before Thursday's FHSAA 1A State Semifinal: CCC at Cardinal Newman
We are on the precipice of everything getting going on the state semifinals side when it comes to Classes 1A-7A.
On Thursday night, everything kicks off down in West Palm Beach when the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders travel down to Palm Beach County to take on Cardinal Newman in a Class 1A state semifinal contest.
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A state semifinals
Winner will face the winner of the opposite semifinal between Chaminade-Madonna and Trinity Christian Academy. Before the big game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, we've got some things you should know heading into the tilt.
High School On SI Florida gives you three things to know before Thursday's 1A state semifinal between CCC and Cardinal Newman:
1. Clearwater Central Catholic back on the road for a state semifinal
Now last year for Clearwater Central Catholic it was a little different when it came to the Class 1M state semifinal. The Marauders were able to wake up to the frinedly confines of their own home and just play from its own backyard of Brian Thomas Stadium. Not this time around, however, as CCC will need to board charter buses and cross the state en route to their destination of West Palm Beach. Make no mistake about it that Chris Harvey's outfit is used to trips like this because they did it just back in 2022 when they went up to Jacksonville to face University Christian. Oh, and the Marauders won that game in a tight one, 34-29.
2. The Crusaders have enough to compete and win
Many are looking at various rankings and projections, feeling like this could be somewhat of an easy walk in the park for Clearwater Central Catholic. This game by no means will be easy and if anything else, both teams are very similar when you take closer looks at them. Both feature dual-threat quarterbacks with Power 4 level talent. Also, each club is a run-first oriented team and will look to get their ground game going before anything else. From having talent like quarterback Jyron Hughley to running back Jaylin Brown (Pitt signee) to defensive back Max Redmond, this team has to talent to not only compete, but to win.
3. Cardinal Newman proved last week they're tough to beat at home
One thing you always have to take into account when you're the visting team is the kind of crowd atmosphere you'll be walking into. For CCC, it could be the toughest environment they have seen all season long traveling to Cardinal Newman. Don't think so? Ask the likes of Evangelical Christian, Community School of Naples and First Baptist Academy of Naples. All three teams traveled to West Palm Beach and left on the losing end by a combined score of 120-9. The Marauders are used to playing at tough venues, but this will definitely be a different feel as the Crusaders are looking to book a ticket to Mr. 305's stadium next week.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi