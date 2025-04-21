30 of the top Florida regional quarterfinal high school girls flag football matchups
The 15-game regular season is over for high school girls flag football and the postseason begins for everyone.
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) region quarterfinal matchups are set and teams will take the field Wednesday evening with some looking to keep their season alive.
There are so many good opening round playoff tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 25 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 30 state region quarterfinal contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of the postseason for most when it comes to girls flag football in the Sunshine State.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top regional quarterfinal games around the state.
April 23rd (Wednesday)
Majory Stoneman Douglas at Ferguson
Doral Academy at Miami Palmetto
TERRA Environmental at Miami Northwestern
Jensen Beach at Miami Norland
Keystone Heights at Bradford
Ransom Everglades at True North Classical Academy
Pointe Vedra at Oviedo
Bartram Trail at Pace
Celebration at Harmony
Orlando Freedom at Wellington
Weeki Wachee at New Smyrna Beach
Hialeah Gardens at Western
Manatee at North Fort Myers
Steinbrenner at Haines City
Buchholz at Belleview
Davenport at Fort Pierce Central
Jupiter at Palm Beach Gardens
Tampa Bay Tech at Parrish Community
Ocala Forest at Timber Creek
Bishop Verot at Mater Lakes Academy
Newsome at Alonso
Delray Beach Atlantic at St. Thomas Aquinas
Martin County at South Fork
Navarre at Chiles
Classical Prep at Tampa Catholic
Riverdale at East Lake
Mariner at East Bay
Dunnellon at Hernando
Springstead at Land O' Lakes
April 24th (Thursday)
Fleming Island at Fletcher
