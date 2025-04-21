High School

30 of the top Florida regional quarterfinal high school girls flag football matchups

The FHSAA has released the playoff brackets and we give you 30 regional quarterfinal opening round games we think you should be watching out for this week

Fleming Island's Emily Poucher (24) looks on during the second quarter of an FHSAA District 3-3A semifinal high school flag football matchup Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Ponte Vedra High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Fletcher rallied in the second half to defeat Fleming Island 13-12.
The 15-game regular season is over for high school girls flag football and the postseason begins for everyone.

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) region quarterfinal matchups are set and teams will take the field Wednesday evening with some looking to keep their season alive.

There are so many good opening round playoff tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 25 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 30 state region quarterfinal contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of the postseason for most when it comes to girls flag football in the Sunshine State. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top regional quarterfinal games around the state. 

April 23rd (Wednesday)

Majory Stoneman Douglas at Ferguson

Doral Academy at Miami Palmetto

TERRA Environmental at Miami Northwestern

Jensen Beach at Miami Norland

Keystone Heights at Bradford

Ransom Everglades at True North Classical Academy

Pointe Vedra at Oviedo

Bartram Trail at Pace

Celebration at Harmony

Orlando Freedom at Wellington

Weeki Wachee at New Smyrna Beach

Hialeah Gardens at Western

Manatee at North Fort Myers

Steinbrenner at Haines City

Buchholz at Belleview

Davenport at Fort Pierce Central

Jupiter at Palm Beach Gardens

Tampa Bay Tech at Parrish Community

Ocala Forest at Timber Creek

Bishop Verot at Mater Lakes Academy

Newsome at Alonso

Delray Beach Atlantic at St. Thomas Aquinas

Martin County at South Fork

Navarre at Chiles

Classical Prep at Tampa Catholic

Riverdale at East Lake

Mariner at East Bay

Dunnellon at Hernando

Springstead at Land O' Lakes

April 24th (Thursday)

Fleming Island at Fletcher

