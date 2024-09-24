4-star Malik Morris blocks punt, scores TD in opening minutes of rare Tuesday game
One of Florida's top linebackers, regardless of class, wasted no time in making his impact felt in Tuesday night's rare varsity tilt between Lakeland and Lake Gibson at Bryant Stadium.
In the opening minutes of the game, the 4-star rated backer, per numerous recruiting services, blocked a punt and then scored on a 2-yard touchdown plunge to put the Dreadanaughts up 7-0 over the Braves.
Morris, a 2026 prospect, has a slew of Power 4 schools chasing after his services. Among the schools include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami (FL), North Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCF, USF and Washington.
As a sophomore in 2023, Morris helped lead Lakeland to its ninth state championship and rushed for over 240 yards, nine touchdowns and on defense tallied well over 50 tackles.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl