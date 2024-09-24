High School

4-star Malik Morris blocks punt, scores TD in opening minutes of rare Tuesday game

Morris puts the Dreadanughts up quickly 7-0 against Polk County foe Lake Gibson

Andy Villamarzo

Lakeland running back Malik Morris runs for a touchdown against Lake Minneola on Friday night in the Class 4S, Region 2 final at Bryant Stadium.
Lakeland running back Malik Morris runs for a touchdown against Lake Minneola on Friday night in the Class 4S, Region 2 final at Bryant Stadium. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of Florida's top linebackers, regardless of class, wasted no time in making his impact felt in Tuesday night's rare varsity tilt between Lakeland and Lake Gibson at Bryant Stadium.

In the opening minutes of the game, the 4-star rated backer, per numerous recruiting services, blocked a punt and then scored on a 2-yard touchdown plunge to put the Dreadanaughts up 7-0 over the Braves.

Morris, a 2026 prospect, has a slew of Power 4 schools chasing after his services. Among the schools include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami (FL), North Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCF, USF and Washington.

As a sophomore in 2023, Morris helped lead Lakeland to its ninth state championship and rushed for over 240 yards, nine touchdowns and on defense tallied well over 50 tackles.

