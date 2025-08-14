50 Bold Predictions for the 2025 Florida High School Football Season
The 2025 high school football season across the Sunshine State kicks off with preseason games this week (August 14-16) followed by the start of the regular season next week (August 21-23). High School on SI Florida brings you 50 bold predictions for the upcoming high school football season.
1. St. Thomas Aquinas wins their seventh straight state championship, extending a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) record.
2. Dereon Coleman will pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards, as well as lead Jones back to the Class 4A Championship Game.
3. Chaminade-Madonna will upset St. Frances Academy (Maryland) in the season-opener on August 23rd, in a battle between two Top-10 nationally ranked programs.
4. Four Tampa Bay area programs will make a playoff run to at least the state semifinal (4A Jesuit, 5A Lakeland, 6A Armwood, 7A Venice)
5. Miami Northwestern will win their second consecutive state championship, despite the suspension of head coach Teddy Bridgewater, and his departure for the NFL.
6. A Duval County school will win a state championship for the first time since 2021 (Trinity Christian Academy)
7. IMG Academy will finish the season undefeated
8. Clearwater Central Catholic and Chaminade-Madonna will play in the 1A State Championship Game for a fourth straight year.
9. American Heritage Plantation will struggle out of the gates to start the season: The Patriots open up the season against St. Joe's Prep (PA) followed by Chaminade-Madonna (September 5) and Edna Karr (LA) (September 12)
10. Buchholz (Gainesville) will finish the season ranked inside the Top 10 in the statewide rankings.
11. Noah Grubbs will lead the state in passing yards this season.
12. West Boca Raton wins its second straight state championship, but will not finish with an undefeated record.
13. CJ Hester will lead the state in interceptions.
14. Brysen Wright will lead the state in receiving yards as just a sophomore.
15. The First Academy (Orlando) will make a huge presence playing on the national stage this season.
16. Lake Mary-Lakeland will combine for more than 90 points scored when they meet in Week 3 (September 5). The Rams and Dreadnaughts met last season, combining for 69 points with Lakeland winning 35-34 in overtime.
17. Lakeland gets upset by De La Salle (California)
18. Texas commit Derrek Cooper will have 300 rushing yards in a game this season.
19. Venice will make another deep playoff run.
20. Cardinal Mooney will be the darkhorse favorite to represent in the Class 2A Championship Game
21. Jyron Hughley will pass for 20 touchdowns as well as rush for 15 touchdowns, with a loaded Cardinal Newman offense.
22. Champ Smith will pass for 4,000 yards this season, lead Cocoa to the State Championship
23. President Donald Trump to make an appearance at the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) State Championships.
24. Key West will have a game this season where they rush for over 300 yards as a team.
25. Miami Central will be upset early in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state playoffs.
26. Freshman quarterback Andrew Whittemore will win the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 6A Player of the Year.
27. Manatee goes on a deep playoff run, despite having losses to St. John Bosco (California) (August 22) and Buchholz (September 12).
28. Neimann Lawrence and Leon Strawder will each throw for 1,000 yards this season for Miami Northwestern.
29. Dia Bell will lead the state in touchdown passes this season.
30. Columbus gets their third appearance in the state championship game in the last four years.
31. Armwood makes a playoff run reaching the state semifinals.
32. St. Thomas Aquinas loses season-opener to No. 1 ranked Mater Dei (California) on August 23rd.
33. We will see a running back in the state of Florida have 2,000 rushing yards this season.
34. The Plant-Armwood rivalry returns as the top game in the Tampa Bay area this season.
35. Gadsden County head coach Russell Ellington loses job mid-season, despite being suspended for the 2025 season.
36. Chaminade-Madonna-St. Thomas Aquinas matchup will be an "instant classic" on October 31.
37. A Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state champion will be forced to vacate all their wins this season.
38. Teddy Bridgewater will be forced to step down, after investigation with Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA)
39. We will see a rematch from the 2024 State Championships in 2025
40. A major hurricane will force the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) to have games each night during the workweek to make up for games.
41. Will Griffin will lead Jesuit to the Class 4A, Region 3 Final this season.
42. Sophomore quarterback Austan Cristiaan will have a breakout season for Bishop Verot.
43. Mandarin (Jacksonville) will have the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the state between Knox Annis and Brysen Wright.
44. Chaminade-Madonna Head Coach Dameon Jones wins the Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year.
45. Cocoa finishes season in the regional final.
46. Lake Wales upsets Jones in a clash between two heavyweights in Central Florida during Week 8 (October 10)
47. Brysen Wright and Somourian Wingo each have over 200 receiving yards in their head-to-head meeting between Mandarin and St. Augustine on October 30.
48. There will be multiple High School on SI Florida Top 25 teams upset in the first few weeks of the regular season.
49. A highly-talented recruit will transfer schools in the middle of the season.
50. Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championship game attendance will improve.
