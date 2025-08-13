High School

50 Preseason Florida High School Football Kickoff Classic Games to Watch This Week

We've picked 50 preseason games which we think will intrigue fans across the Sunshine State as the high school football season gets underway this week

Ross Van De Griek

West Boca Raton hosts Chaminade-Madonna in one of the state's most intriguing Preseason Kickoff Classics Florida's high school football teams have a dress rehearsal for the 2025 season.
West Boca Raton hosts Chaminade-Madonna in one of the state's most intriguing Preseason Kickoff Classics Florida's high school football teams have a dress rehearsal for the 2025 season.

The summer workouts, the 7-on-7s, coaching clinics, scrimmages and conditioning workouts have officially wrapped up. Florida's high school football programs will make their final preparations for the 2025 season with dozens of Kickoff Classic match-ups set to take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week (August 14-16).

Here are 50 of the most intriguing contest worth keeping an eye on when toe meets leather all across the state this weekend.

Thursday, August 14

Chaminade-Madonna at West Boca Raton

IMG Academy at The First Academy (Orlando)

Spruce Creek at Buchholz (Gainesville)

Milton at Choctawhatchee

Piper at Cardinal Gibbons

Friday, August 15

Cardinal Mooney at St. Thomas Aquinas

Palm Beach Central at Atlantic (Delray Beach)

Bradford at Cocoa

South Sumter at Tavares

Clearwater Central Catholic at Armwood

Lake Mary at Oviedo

Bartram Trail at Riverside

Kissimmee Osceola at Mainland (Daytona Beach)

Nease at Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville)

Miami Norland at Vero Beach

Miami Central at Vanguard (Ocala)

Gadsden County at Venice

Madison County at Wakulla

Sarasota Riverview at Port Charlotte

Treasure Coast at Lake Wales

Manatee at Sarasota Booker

Dwyer at Benjamin

St. John Neumann at Bishop Verot

McArthur at American Heritage Plantation

Plantation at Eau Gallie

Gulf Coast at Naples

Clearwater at Tarpon Springs

Wiregrass Ranch at Lecanto

Plant at Hillsborough

Palmetto at Zephyrhills

Jesuit at Sumner

Tampa Bay Tech at Apopka

Edgewater at Bishop Moore

Melbourne Central Catholic at Lake Brantley

Bolles (Jacksonville) at Creekside

Ponte Vedra at St. Augustine

IMG Academy Junior National at Tampa Catholic

Williston at University Christian

Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) at Chiles (Tallahassee)

Carol City at Lincoln (Tallahassee)

Pine Forest at Tate (Pensacola)

Mosley at South Walton

Seminole Ridge at Martin County

Lake Minneola at Land O' Lakes

Lakeland Christian at Auburndale

Largo at Calvary Christian (Clearwater)

St. Petersburg Catholic at Countryside

Timber Creek at Tohopekaliga

Saturday, August 16

Seminole (Sanford) vs Jones (Orlando) at Camping World Stadium

Lakeland vs Miami Northwestern (Game at Vero Beach High School)

Ross Van De Griek
