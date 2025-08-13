50 Preseason Florida High School Football Kickoff Classic Games to Watch This Week
We've picked 50 preseason games which we think will intrigue fans across the Sunshine State as the high school football season gets underway this week
The summer workouts, the 7-on-7s, coaching clinics, scrimmages and conditioning workouts have officially wrapped up. Florida's high school football programs will make their final preparations for the 2025 season with dozens of Kickoff Classic match-ups set to take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week (August 14-16).
Here are 50 of the most intriguing contest worth keeping an eye on when toe meets leather all across the state this weekend.
Thursday, August 14
Chaminade-Madonna at West Boca Raton
IMG Academy at The First Academy (Orlando)
Spruce Creek at Buchholz (Gainesville)
Milton at Choctawhatchee
Piper at Cardinal Gibbons
Friday, August 15
Cardinal Mooney at St. Thomas Aquinas
Palm Beach Central at Atlantic (Delray Beach)
Bradford at Cocoa
South Sumter at Tavares
Clearwater Central Catholic at Armwood
Lake Mary at Oviedo
Bartram Trail at Riverside
Kissimmee Osceola at Mainland (Daytona Beach)
Nease at Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville)
Miami Norland at Vero Beach
Miami Central at Vanguard (Ocala)
Gadsden County at Venice
Madison County at Wakulla
Sarasota Riverview at Port Charlotte
Treasure Coast at Lake Wales
Manatee at Sarasota Booker
Dwyer at Benjamin
St. John Neumann at Bishop Verot
McArthur at American Heritage Plantation
Plantation at Eau Gallie
Gulf Coast at Naples
Clearwater at Tarpon Springs
Wiregrass Ranch at Lecanto
Plant at Hillsborough
Palmetto at Zephyrhills
Jesuit at Sumner
Tampa Bay Tech at Apopka
Edgewater at Bishop Moore
Melbourne Central Catholic at Lake Brantley
Bolles (Jacksonville) at Creekside
Ponte Vedra at St. Augustine
IMG Academy Junior National at Tampa Catholic
Williston at University Christian
Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) at Chiles (Tallahassee)
Carol City at Lincoln (Tallahassee)
Pine Forest at Tate (Pensacola)
Mosley at South Walton
Seminole Ridge at Martin County
Lake Minneola at Land O' Lakes
Lakeland Christian at Auburndale
Largo at Calvary Christian (Clearwater)
St. Petersburg Catholic at Countryside
Timber Creek at Tohopekaliga
Saturday, August 16
Seminole (Sanford) vs Jones (Orlando) at Camping World Stadium
Lakeland vs Miami Northwestern (Game at Vero Beach High School)
