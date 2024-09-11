50 things we observed from Florida's high school football Week 3 action
Another week is in the books and we are on to Week 4, nearing the halfway point of Florida's high school football season. My how time flies, huh?
Plenty of surprising results ranging from upsets to blowouts and high-scoring games all around the Sunshine State. We take a deeper dive and give you a look into what we thought of Week 3 all the way around.
The 25 most intriguing Florida high school football coaches for 2024
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/8/2024)
Here we list 50 things we observed from Florida's Week 3 of action.
1. Throw the blueprint out the window against IMG Academy
IMG Academy heard the rumors of its demise and decided that was greatly exaggerated. The Ascenders rolled to a 34-13 romp of Cocoa that was decided by a run-heavy offense and plenty of takeaways on defense that. When they play the way did on Friday night against the Tigers, it's going to be difficult seeing any team the rest of the way beating them.
2. Preston Wright leads Chaminade-Madonna to a important win
Needing a win in the worst way, Chaminade-Madonna turned to senior quarterback Preston Wright, a transfer from the off-season, to break the winless drought to start the season. Wright delivered with a 487-yard, 4-touchdown performance in the win. Having experience already playing on a big stage certainly helps and Wright made it happen for the Lions.
3. Lakeland can win multiple different ways
Whether it’s winning in a defensive slugfest or in a offensive shootout, Lakeland in its first two games has shown they can be either or. The Dreadnaughts edged out Lake Mary 35-34 in overtime behind their passing game, led by North Dakota State commitment Zander Smith. Smith threw for well over 200 yards and multiple touchdowns in the win and showed he’s certainly capable of being counted on in big games.
4. Miami Central finding its swag
Whenever you can win 55-25, you definitely would begin to feel good about the way you're playing. Miami Central defeated Miami Booker T. Washington by that margin and it has the Rockets now on the upswing. They'll need to continue playing this way as a looming meeting with Miami Northwestern lies ahead.
5. What to make of Plantation American Heritage
Everything seemed fine after Plantation American Heritage defeated Western 51-12. Offense back on track and now facing a 0-2 Chaminade-Madonna. The Patriots then dropped the Week 3 game 48-45 and now hav us wondering if American Heritage can escape Collier County this week with a win when they face Naples. Everything is up in the air as the jury is still out on this group.
6. Raines deserves credit
The Vikings 48-23 throttling of Trinity Christian Academy was just the latest demonstration of how good this Raines team is. We sometimes take for granted what this program is doing up in Northeast Florida, but as of late it's been a lot of good. We're pretty sure this team will be making an appearance in the Top 25 very soon.
7. Niceville just keeps beating all Florida Panhandle foes
Pine Forest became the latest Florida Panhandle team to downed by Niceville, building the argument that the Eagles have the best team in the 850. Though still some games remain against teams like Crestview, Choctawhatchee, Mosley and Lincoln, Niceville has certainly continued to build a strong case as the season moves along.
8. This is not the Columbus of the last two years
On paper, a Columbus versus St. Thomas Aquinas titlt should be something we all look forward to. Instead, the Raiders cruised to a 42-6 win over the Explorers. A lot of talk was Columbus would be fine after the spring jamboree versus Bishop Verot and Sarasota Riverview, but only one of those teams has a winning record. Can Columbus pull it together in the coming weeks? Dave Dunn is one of the state's best, but this will be a tough task to tackle.
9. Georgia getting the edge on Florida?
There were a number of Florida vs. Georgia matchups that took place in Week 3 and they did not go in the Sunshine State's favor. Manatee fell on the road to Lowndes; Ribault rook one to the chin versus Camden County; Valdosta defeated Jesuit in Tampa; Charlton County over Yulee. Things seem to be swinging in favor of the Peach State when the border rivals clash. Just something to keep an eye on.
10. Mother Nature is really changing the 2024 schedule up
Mother Nature has certainly taken center stage on Friday nights. This time, Northeast Florida and Central Florida took the brunt of it in Week 3, with games getting rescheduled all over the place. It's really been a burden on programs around the state with practices getting cancelled and games being postponed.
11. Orlando Jones got everything they wanted from rival Evans in the Soul Bowl, winning 28-21.
12. Naples is looking more and more like they'll be the kings of Collier County after a 47-0 romp of Immokalee.
13. Armwood survived the rivalry tilt with Tampa Bay Tech, winning 31-27. Game was sold out before kickoff.
14. Lemon Bay-Hardee had to be made up at 9 a.m. this past Saturday. The Manta Rays won 22-6.
15. It had been 1,407 days since Hawthorne lost a regular season game until last week, falling 41-27 to FSU High.
16. Knox Annis, a freshman, won his first start as Mandarin's starting quarterback.
17. Leesburg and Vanguard should be a doozy in Lake County. Get your popcorn ready.
18. I'm sure not many imagined Benjamin would be 0-3 at this point.
19. Lake Wales is quietly sitting at 3-0 after a 23-0 win over Auburndale.
20. Blanche Ely keeps showing they're the real deal, blowing out Stranahan 54-20.
21. At the Trinity Catholic-Forest game, the two teams celebrated the Celtics' first state title.
22. Out-of-Door Academy defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal 12-2. Final score looked like a lopsided baseball score.
23. Dylan Clark has done a nice job at Parrish Community, leading them to a 3-0 start.
24. Ransom Everglades' Niemann Lawrence is the top 2028 quarterback in Florida right now.
25. Barron Collier's Niko Boyce is out the remainder of the season after going through an emergency leg surgery, per reports.
26. Gadsden County can make a huge statement in Week 4 versus Coffee (Georgia).
27. We really like Nature Coast's 37-21 win over Lecanto. The Sharks are showing they're for real.
28. Tarpon Springs has looked good and currently sits at 3-0. Spongers has something with running backs Nikita Rinios and Emarian Triplett.
29. IMG Academy White traveled 0.4 miles to Bayshore High School for an away game, winning 49-0.
30. Carrollwood Day upending Berkeley Prep 21-14 was another shocker. The Buccaneers just don't look like last year's state title group.
31. Wiregrass Ranch runs of the east side of Pasco County after a 28-14 defeat of Zephyrhills.
32. Venice averaging 60.6 points per game is absolutely bonkers.
33. Bishop Verot isn't far behind at 53.3 points per game.
34. Bradford sits at 3-0 after a convincing 28-7 win over South Sumter.
35. Arnold is 3-0 after beating Bozeman 42-34. The Marlins were 0-9 last season.
36. Port Charlotte will test its undefeated mettle against Venice this week. Expect another high-scoring affair.
37. Curt Bradley has already won two games as Southeast High School's lead man. The Seminoles went 0-10 in 2023.
38. Columbia defeated Hillsborough 20-0 in a battle between two of Florida's oldest high school football programs.
39. Hollins snapped a 19-game losing streak with a 36-12 win over Countryside.
40. Zarephath's Jordan Durham has been simply terrific with the numbers he's put up this season.
41. Coconut Creek faced the top team out of Tennessee, Baylor, and fell 49-21.
42. Winter Haven fell on the road in Tennessee, 34-14 to Knoxville Catholic.
43. Sarasota Riverview seem to be free falling after a 41-21 loss to Palmetto and now sit at a surprising 1-2.
44. Tampa Freedom snapped a 30-game losing streak in a 16-6 win over King.
45. Aubrey Rogers won the program's third game ever in a 35-21 win over Marathon.
46. The First Academy continues to excude dominance ater a 42-7 romp of Treasure Coast.
47. The Florida high school football state championships location has yet to be announced.
48. Bartram Trail got Florida a win in Georgia in a 43-42 thriller over Ware County.
49. Edgewater-Jones to be played on Saturday at Camping World Stadium.
50. This season has been a roller coaster every single week.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl