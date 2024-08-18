Armwood cruises past Miami Norland in Miami Super Showdown preseason classic: 5 takeaways
It's not surprising to hear that the Armwood Hawks were able to walk into the storied Traz Powell Stadium, also known locally as 'The Mecca', and come away with a preseason kickoff classic win over Miami Norland on Saturday afternoon.
It's just the way they went about it that might've been the most astonishing, as the Hawks were in full control for most of the game, taking apart of the Miami Super Showdown.
Armwood leaned upon its defense and the legs of running back Girard Pringle, a Miami (FL) commitment, en route to a 51-20 thrashing of last year's Class 2M runnerup Miami Norland.
Here are five things we learned from this contest:
1. Armwood's Girard Pringle is the real deal, but you probably already knew that
If you're wondering about how good Girard Pringle might be, the future Hurricane gave the Dade County faithful a little sneak peek on Saturday afternoon. Pringle wore down Norland's defense, eventually breaking off several big runs down the stretch, including a dazzling 80-yard sprint down the right sideline for a touchdown. The Miami (FL) commitment led the Hawks’ offense on a weekly basis last season and finished with 1,683 yards on 219 carries and scored 24 touchdowns. Opposing defenses can look forward to a season full of trying to stop the 4-star rated running back out of Seffner, Florida.
2. Miami Norland left to ponder how to bounce back for Week 1
They say the year after losing in a state championship game can somewhat wear on you mentally and the last time Miami Norland faced a Tampa-area team, it was Berkeley Prep in the Class 2M state final. The Vikings would go on to lose to the Buccaneers, leaving folks to wonder how Miami Norland would respond in 2024. Now we know this game against Armwood didn't count towards either team's record, but best believe both programs were trying to put on a nice showing in respects to state and national rankings. The Hawks are a team many believe have what it takes to win it all in Class 6A and certainly showed why. The Vikings are left to wonder once again how they can bounce back from a kickoff classic loss heading into their opener against Miramar on the road.
3. The Hawks have a state championship-level defense
There wasn't much doubt that Armwood wouldn't have a solid defense, but with some newcomers to the unit, this has become quietly one of the best. A thunderous performance against a very stout Norland offense has to give the Hawks confidence that they can play against anyone around. The front seven is scary, with UCF commitment Cameron White in the middle and James Madison pledge Roy'Marr Thomas coming off the edge. If this defense plays like it did Saturday at Traz Powell Stadium, watch out folks.
4. Vikings' offense struggles despite returning quarterback Ennio Yapoor
Yes, the Vikings lost some talent on offense, but they do bring back the most important piece to it all: Ennio Yapoor. Which is why it was a little head scratching how Norland struggled mightily to get much going offensively behind Dade County's all-time leading passer. After a season in which the signal caller threw for 4,270 yards, 30 touchdowns and rushed for 793 and 12 scores. Looking at all of the South Florida powerhouse offenses, it felt like this one wouldn't have too many issues right out of the gates. We give credit to Armwood obviously, but it's hard to ignore the absence of Norland's offense for most of the afternoon.
5. Armwood is firmly a Class 6A state championship favorite
If they weren't our favorite heading into the season, Evan Davis and crew have silenced the critics that they don't have ateam built to go ahead and win it all. Having one of the state's best backs in Pringle, a steady hand at quarterback in Rhys Brush and a top-tier wide receiver in Georgia commitment Tyler Williams, the Armwood offense is loaded. The defense brings plenty of heavy hitters and can certainly help the Hawks bring home state championship No. 4. Impressive showing Saturday afternoon indeed has the Hawks trending up the rankings very soon.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl