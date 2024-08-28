High School

Bartram Trail's Arthur Lewis IV proving he's a special running back

The first-year starting running back has received high praise from veteran head coach Cory Johns

Andy Villamarzo

Bartram Trail Bears Arthur Lewis IV (2) gets away from Fleming Island Golden Eagles Tacori Allen (18) on a pass play which Lewis ran in for a touchdown early in the third quarter. Fleming Island played host to Bartram Trail for Friday night football, September 29, 2023.
Bartram Trail Bears Arthur Lewis IV (2) gets away from Fleming Island Golden Eagles Tacori Allen (18) on a pass play which Lewis ran in for a touchdown early in the third quarter. Fleming Island played host to Bartram Trail for Friday night football, September 29, 2023. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bartram Trail head coach Cory Johns knows a thing or two about a good running back when he sees one.

When talking about first-year starting back Arthur Lewis IV, Johns doesn't mince for words when it comes to the high praise he has for the junior workhorse.

"He’s probably the best back I have ever coached," Johns said about Lewis IV. "He’s also a great teammate and unselfish because we have another running back Neko Dawkins, who is also very good and Arthur will move around on offense to make sure Neko gets his too."

Coming from Johns, that's unbelievably high praise as the head coach has seen his fair share of talented ball carriers.

During his time as lead man at Nature Coast, Johns coached up power running backs like Michael Weston and Christian Cromer. Each one of the backs, apart of the well known 'Running Back U' at Nature Coast, always rushed for well over 1,000 yards each season as a starter under Johns' watch.

Then taking the helm for his first season at Bartram Trail, Johns got a chance to coach Laython Biddle, who is now at the University of Utah. Biddle last season as a senior for the Bears ended up rushing for 2,198 yards on 303 carries and scored 26 touchdowns.

Lewis IV got to see minimal time out of the backfield for the Bears, rushing for 360 yards on 35 attempts. Biding his time, Lewis IV got to see more time out at wide receiver in 2023, hauling in 4o passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

Bartram Trail Bears wide receiver Arthur Lewis IV (2) runs with the ball during the first half against the Buchholz Bobcats
Bartram Trail Bears wide receiver Arthur Lewis IV (2) runs with the ball during the first half against the Buchholz Bobcats in the Regional Finals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, November 24, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

From Lewis' ability to run the ball, catch and block for his teammates, his combination of everything you want in a high school running back is what sets him apart from others Johns has coached.

"Kid's unbelievably explosive as well as one of the overall strongest on our team," Johns added. "He does very well in the class room and has a high football IQ to be able to move around multiple positions in our offense is not easy and he makes it look so. He's also a great blocker in pass protection which sets him apart from most other backs in high school."

The team's next two games are part of a difficult early stretch of games for the Bears, coming off a 34-12 victory over Sumner last week. Bartram Trail faces Ponte Vedra at home before hitting the road into the Peach State to face Ware County (Georgia).

Lewis IV has his first official start under his belt, rushing for 124 yards on 13 carries, the sky is the limit for the tailback Johns dubs the best he's ever coached.

50 Week 2 Florida high school football games to watch

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (8/27/2024)

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida