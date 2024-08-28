Bartram Trail's Arthur Lewis IV proving he's a special running back
Bartram Trail head coach Cory Johns knows a thing or two about a good running back when he sees one.
When talking about first-year starting back Arthur Lewis IV, Johns doesn't mince for words when it comes to the high praise he has for the junior workhorse.
"He’s probably the best back I have ever coached," Johns said about Lewis IV. "He’s also a great teammate and unselfish because we have another running back Neko Dawkins, who is also very good and Arthur will move around on offense to make sure Neko gets his too."
Coming from Johns, that's unbelievably high praise as the head coach has seen his fair share of talented ball carriers.
During his time as lead man at Nature Coast, Johns coached up power running backs like Michael Weston and Christian Cromer. Each one of the backs, apart of the well known 'Running Back U' at Nature Coast, always rushed for well over 1,000 yards each season as a starter under Johns' watch.
Then taking the helm for his first season at Bartram Trail, Johns got a chance to coach Laython Biddle, who is now at the University of Utah. Biddle last season as a senior for the Bears ended up rushing for 2,198 yards on 303 carries and scored 26 touchdowns.
Lewis IV got to see minimal time out of the backfield for the Bears, rushing for 360 yards on 35 attempts. Biding his time, Lewis IV got to see more time out at wide receiver in 2023, hauling in 4o passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns.
From Lewis' ability to run the ball, catch and block for his teammates, his combination of everything you want in a high school running back is what sets him apart from others Johns has coached.
"Kid's unbelievably explosive as well as one of the overall strongest on our team," Johns added. "He does very well in the class room and has a high football IQ to be able to move around multiple positions in our offense is not easy and he makes it look so. He's also a great blocker in pass protection which sets him apart from most other backs in high school."
The team's next two games are part of a difficult early stretch of games for the Bears, coming off a 34-12 victory over Sumner last week. Bartram Trail faces Ponte Vedra at home before hitting the road into the Peach State to face Ware County (Georgia).
Lewis IV has his first official start under his belt, rushing for 124 yards on 13 carries, the sky is the limit for the tailback Johns dubs the best he's ever coached.
