Berkeley Prep vs. Clearwater Central Catholic: How to watch, buy tickets & get live score updates (8/23/2024)
One of the top-ranked high school football teams in Florida will face its first challenge of the year this Friday when Berkeley Prep visits Clearwater Central Catholic to kick off the 2024 season.
The Buccaneers begin the year at No. 6 in the Top 25 Florida high school football preseason rankings, but Clearwater Central Catholic won 21-14 when these two teams met in the season opener a year ago.
How to watch Berkeley Prep vs. Clearwater Central Catholic football live stream
What: Berkeley Prep and Clearwater Central Catholic clash in Week 1 of the Florida high school football season.
When: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 23
Where: Clearwater Central Catholic | Clearwater, Florida
Berkeley Prep Buccaneers
The Buccaneers were the Cinderella of last year's Class 2M state championship, upsetting Miami Norland to win their first FHSAA football state title in program history.
Don't be surprised if they run it back in 2024.
They are once again loaded with talent under head coach Dominik Ciao and eager to win him another state crown.
With 5-star prospect and Notre Dame commit Dallas Golden and underrated running back Joseph Troupe (Temple commit) leading the way, they have a serious chance of making it two in a row.
Clearwater Central Catholic Crusaders
The Crusaders were unbeatable through their first 12 games last season, but none of that mattered when they ran into Chaminade-Madonna in the Class 1M state championship, where the Lions cruised to a 56-0 victory to claim their third straight FHSAA state title and their sixth in the last seven years.
That was Clearwater Central Catholic's second straight year losing to Chaminade-Madonna in the Class 1M state title game, but the Crusaders may have a shot at a different outcome now that they have been assigned to Class 1A for the next two years.
They are on the bubble of the Florida Power 25 to begin this season, but that could change quickly if the Crusaders pull off the upset against Berkely Prep on Friday.
