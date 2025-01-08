Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
When Bill Belichick visited IMG Academy's practice ahead of their game against national power Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) in Atlantic City, it was a sign that the 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach has a strong relationship with the Bradenton instituion.
Now, he may be adding the program's head coach to his own coaching staff at North Carolina.
According to a report by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Belichick has targeted IMG Academy national head coach Billy Miller for a spot on the Tar Heels' coaching staff for the upcoming 2025 season. The Ascenders are coming off a 7-2 season as an independent.
Miller has been at IMG Academy since 2014, with the Ascenders only losing seven games during that stretch. This past 2024 season, IMG Academy lost two games to Corner Canyon (Utah) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland), equaling the most losses by the Ascenders' national team since 2013.
It wouldn't be the first time Belichick has tried to hire Miller, as the current IMG coach was in the NFL before with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the legendary New England Patriots' lead man tried to lure him to Foxborough to coach special teams. Miller was offered the head coaching job at IMG Academy, which nixed him coaching for Belichick the first time around.
This time, it could be the real deal if Belichick has it his way.
More From High School On SI
• High School On SI 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Award Winners
• High School On SI's Football All-Freshman Team 2024
• High School On SI's 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Teams
• Desean Jackson's Delaware State Offers Class Of 2030 Running Back
• Teddy Bridgewater talks about potential NFL return
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi