Breaking down the quarterbacks at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase
We are less than three weeks away from the start of the regular season for high school football down in the Sunshine State.
That means the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase is back in full swing for the third consecutive year, with the national series featuring arguably its best slate of games yet.
With that comes the spotlight of the quarterback position of course, as many watching the nationally televised/streamed games will get a look at some of the country's best signal callers.
Seven games are on tap and we dive into each game's set of quarterbacks that will be taking the field down in South Florida.
Monarch vs. Peachtree Ridge (Georgia)
Jack Spaeder, Monarch: Starting as a freshman for the Knights last season, the quarterback got better as the season progressed and now is ready for a breakout sophomore campaign. In 2023, Spaeder completed 65 percent (83-of-128) of his passes for 1,513 yards and 20 touchdowns. Also showed the ability to get yardage with his legs when needed, rushing for 255 on the ground. The sophomore will have a star-studded wide receiving corps surrounding him come Week 1.
Darnell Kelly, Peachtree Ridge: Arguably one of Georgia's top dual-threat quarterback of a year ago, Kelly can make plays in a multitude of ways. With offers already from schools like Colorado State, East Carolina and UMass, colleges are lining up to check out the 2026 prospect. Kelly last season finished with 2,719 yards, 27 touchdowns and ended up rushing for 389 and scoring nine times on the ground.
Coconut Creek vs. Miami Northwestern
Florentino Lopez, Miami Northwestern: Standing at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Lopez gives off pro-style quarterback vibes and that's something first-year head coach Teddy Bridgewater can totally work with. Lopez transferred over from McArthur to Northwestern during the off-season and looks to have a monster season, with having No. 1 2026 prospect Calvin Russell as his go-to-target. Last fall, Lopez threw for over 2,900 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Devin Gonzalez, Coconut Creek: In helping lead the Cypress Bay Lightning to an 8-3 record in Class 4M last season, now Gonzalez comes to Coconut Creek looking to put up big numbers once again and also a chance to lead the Cougars to a state championship. Gonzalez will look to spoil the head coaching debut of Teddy Bridgewater in a premier Thursday night tilt. In 2023, Gonzalez completed 137-of-231 passes for 1,859 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Cardinal Gibbons (Florida) vs. Lake Mary
Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary: The Notre Dame commitment gets his chance on a national stage to show what he can do against a very talented Cardinal Gibbons' defense. With many wondering how that'll translate from Central Florida to South Florida, we don't see it being too much of a transition for the big-game passer. Last fall, Grubbs put up some massive numbers and throwing for 3,670 yards and 49 touchdowns.
Jayden Torres/Cody Conness, Cardinal Gibbons: Replacing Michael Merdinger, who is now at North Carolina, will be no easy task for Matt DuBuc and his staff. DuBuc said Torres, the backup from last season, will get the nod as the starter but don't be surprised if the Chiefs send out 2027 quarterback Cody Conness. The southpaw has shown a lot of promise and could see time in the game as well.
Milton (Georgia) vs. Plantation American Heritage
Dia Bell, Plantation American Heritage: With experience on the big stage of playing in the Broward County Classic already, it's just the start of another season for Bell and the Patriots. They'll open up against Georgia's Class 7A champion Milton and be tested right out of the gates. Bell will be ready for the challenge, with the passer already committed to Texas. In 2023, Bell threw for 1,929 yards, 20 touchdowns and just a mere four picks.
Luke Nickel, Milton: It's a homecoming of sorts for the Miami (FL) commitment as he gets one more chance to play in South Florida before packing his bags for the 'U'. Last season, Nickel completed 277-of-419 passes for 3,914 yards and 39 touchdowns to just five picks. Nickel will lead the Eagles down to South Florida to face off against Plantation American Heritage in one of the classic's more anticipated matchups.
Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Andrew Indorf, St. Thomas Aquinas: Many may look at Indorf as a game manager, but the quarterback was asked to make plenty of plays en route to the Raiders winning the 2023 Class 3M state championship. Now with the graduation of several key offensive starters, Indorf will be expected to do more this fall. In 2023, Indorf finished 2023 throwing for 2,273 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Melvin Spicer IV, Bishop Gorman: Taking over for Micah Alejado is no easy task, but Spicer IV will atempt to do so when he trots out onto the field against St. Thomas Aquinas. Spicer IV saw minimal time under center behind Alejado, completing 13-of-23 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback has received interest from colleges, yielding offers from Hawaii and Portland State. A big game against the Raiders might open up some more eyes.
Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. John Bosco (California)
Zac Katz, Chaminade-Madonna: We know all about what Katz did with True North Classical last season, but it will be all about what he does with the Lions this fall. Katz has several Division I offers already on the table from schools like Louisville, Miami (FL), Ole Miss and USF. Last season for the Knights, Katz completed 188-for-229 passes for 2,973 yards, 38 touchdowns and just one interception.
Matai Fuiava, St. John Bosco (California): The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback waited his turn like Caleb Sanchez before him and now will get his shot against an elite Chaminade-Madonna team at the classic. Fuiava doesn't come into the game with no varsity experience under center, however, as the signal caller completed 11-of-16 passes for 137 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Fuiava has an offer from UNLV, according to 247Sports.
Sebastian Circo, Western: Coming over from Omaha North (Nebraska) during the off-season, Circo comes with interest in seeing how the quarterback transitions from the Midwest to South Florida. His first game will come against one of Alabama's top programs in the Hoover Buccaneers. Circo last season completed 91-of-185 passes for 1,407 yards and 17 touchdowns. The quarterback has offers from Boston College, Miami (FL), Ole Miss and Penn State.
Mac Beason, Hoover: Now don't look too deep into Hoover's record last season, as the Buccaneers played one of the tougher schedules in the Yellowhammer State. Beason shined in his junior campaign for Hoover, finishing last year completing 159-of-272 passes for 2,089 yards and 28 touchdowns. The quarterback showed nimble feet as he also rushed for 377 yards and four scores.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl