Cape Coral (Florida) names Charley Cipriani head boys basketball coach
Cape Coral (Florida) has named Charley Cipriani as the program's next head boys basketball coach, the program announced in a social media post on Friday.
Cipriani brings in nine years of coaching experience with all of them being as an assistant coach, where he was at Oasis from 2017 to 2021 and at Cape Coral, where he was an assistant under head coach Bobby Ebbert for the past five seasons.
Cipriani replaces Ebbert, who resigned from his head coaching position back on March 14, where he was the head coach for the Seahawks for the past five seasons, as he posted a career record of 70-52 (.573) winning percentage and is taking over as the head boys basketball coach at Dunnellon High School.
Cipriani is the program director for the Southwest Florida Bucks on the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) grassroots circuit where he was the head coach for the high school age groups.
The Seahawks are coming off a 21-5 record this season, where they reached the Class 5A, Region 3 Quarterfinals before their season came to an end against St. Petersburg back on February 12.
The Seahawks are still looking to win their first Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) regional playoff game since 2018, when they reached the Class 7A semifinals before they had their season came to an end against Doral Academy.
