Choctawhatchee (Florida) head boys basketball coach Evan Wylie resigns after one season
The offseason coaching carousel in the Sunshine State continues as another boys basketball coach is on the move.
The latest comes from Choctawhatchee High School, where head boys basketball coach Evan Wylie is stepping down after just one season with the Indians, Wylie told High School on SI on Friday.
Wylie took over the Indians program back in August of 2024 where he replaced Andrew Thigpen who coached the program for 11 seasons before stepping down to focus on being the school's athletic director.
The Indians finished the 2024-2025 season with an 11-15 record and reached the district championship game before having their season come to an end against Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) back on February 7.
The Okaloosa County School District website has not posted the opening for a new head boys basketball coach at this moment.
Before coming to Choctawhatchee, Wylie served as a graduate assistant at the University of West Florida from 2019 to 2022, where he coached under Jeff Burkhamer. He also was the head coach at Lincoln-Way Central High School from 2022 to 2024, increasing the team’s win total by five games in his second season and achieving the third-highest win total in school history
Before coming to West Florida, Wylie was the head coach at Frankfort Community High School in Illinois, where he led the team to a 21-11 record and an IHSA Class 2A Regional Championship in the 2018-19 season.
Before coming to Frankfort Community (Illinois), Wylie served as the head coach at Norris City-Omaha-Enfield High School (Illinois) from 2015 to 2018, leading the team to a regional championship in 2015 and back-to-back 20-win seasons.
The Indians have not won a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state playoff game since finishing as the state runner-up to Pembroke Pines Charter in 2021.
