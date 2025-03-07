Capital City Classic high school girls flag football 2025 matchups
It’s that time of the year again in Florida girls high school flag football.
The Capital City Classic returns to Tallahassee this weekend and the event announced over the past weekend all the matchups taking place.
From the varsity to junior varsity divisions, the weekend will feature some of the top teams in the Sunshine State. Take a Quick Look below for all the matchups, with exact game times yet to be determined.
CAPITAL CITY CLASSIC 2025
JV BRACKET (participating teams)
Chiles
Godby
Lincoln
FSU High
Sumner
Tampa Catholic
BRONZE BRACKET
Ponte Vedra vs. Wakulla
Osceola vs. Rickards
FAMU vs. Wharton
Destin vs. Leto
SILVER BRACKET
Tarpon Springs vs. West Orange
Land O' Lakes vs. Lincoln
Godby vs. Sumner
Fort Walton Beach vs. New Smryna Beach
GOLD BRACKET
Chiles vs. Tampa Catholic
Choctawhatchee vs. East Bay
FSU High vs. Niceville
Belleview vs. Navarre
More From High School On SI
• Grant Thompson steps down as head football coach at Niceville (Florida) after six seasons
• Connor Stalions gives hot take on the current landscape of high school 7-on-7
• Brian Niedermeyer leaves Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) to accept job with NFL's Denver Broncos
• 5 teams we’d love to see on a Florida high school football version of “Hard Knocks”
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school girls flag football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls flag football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi