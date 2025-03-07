High School

Capital City Classic high school girls flag football 2025 matchups

It’s that time of the year again in Florida girls high school flag football as the Capital City Classic returns to Tallahassee this weekend

Andy Villamarzo

Lincoln flag football hosted Chiles at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the Trojans won 14-13.
Lincoln flag football hosted Chiles at Lincoln High School on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the Trojans won 14-13.

The Capital City Classic returns to Tallahassee this weekend and the event announced over the past weekend all the matchups taking place. 

From the varsity to junior varsity divisions, the weekend will feature some of the top teams in the Sunshine State. Take a Quick Look below for all the matchups, with exact game times yet to be determined. 

CAPITAL CITY CLASSIC 2025

JV BRACKET (participating teams)

Chiles

Godby

Lincoln

FSU High

Sumner

Tampa Catholic

BRONZE BRACKET 

Ponte Vedra vs. Wakulla

Osceola vs. Rickards

FAMU vs. Wharton

Destin vs. Leto

SILVER BRACKET 

Tarpon Springs vs. West Orange

Land O' Lakes vs. Lincoln

Godby vs. Sumner

Fort Walton Beach vs. New Smryna Beach

GOLD BRACKET 

Chiles vs. Tampa Catholic

Choctawhatchee vs. East Bay

FSU High vs. Niceville

Belleview vs. Navarre

