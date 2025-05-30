Chris Taylor Named New Head Coach at Plant City Boys Basketball Program
The coaching carousel in Florida continues with the latest, Chris Senoga-Zake Taylor, being named the head boys basketball coach at Plant City High School, the school announced in a social media post on Thursday.
Taylor previously served as the head coach at Carrollwood Day School during the 2018-2019 season and for five seasons at King High School from 2020 to 2024. Taylor has a career record of 75-85 (.468) winning percentage.
Taylor spent the 2024-2025 season as an assistant boys basketball coach at Zephyrhills High School under Mike Novak where the Bulldogs finished with a 9-10 record and had their season come to an end in the district quarterfinals to Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek.
Taylor replaces Billy Teeden who stepped down from his head coaching position back in late March after 10 seasons with the Raiders and reached the regional playoffs in each of the last four seasons, including an appearance in the regional semifinals this past season.
Taylor said in a statement: "It brings me a great joy to announce that I have been selected to be the next head boys basketball coach at Plant City High School. I am truly blessed and humbled for the opportunity provided by Mr. Humphrey and Coach (Billy) Teeden. I can't thank God enough for this blessing and look forward to getting back to what I love doing... PC Raiders, let's get to work."
