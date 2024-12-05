Clearwater Central Catholic faces Cardinal Newman in 1A state semifinal: Live updates
Tonight, state semifinal action kicks off down in the 561 when theClearwater Central Catholic Marauders travel down to Palm Beach County to take onCardinal Newman in a Class 1A state semifinal contest.
3 Things To Know Before Thursday's FHSAA 1A State Semifinal: CCC at Cardinal Newman
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A state semifinals
Winner will face the winner of the opposite semifinal between Chaminade-Madonna and Trinity Christian Academy. Follow along with our live updates post throughout the night as we bring you the action from West Palm Beach.
(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
CCC
Cardinal Newman
PREGAME
State semifinal is slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi