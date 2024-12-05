High School

Clearwater Central Catholic faces Cardinal Newman in 1A state semifinal: Live updates

Marauders and Crusaders clash in a battle to reach next week's Class 1A state championship game

Andy Villamarzo

FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022
Tonight, state semifinal action kicks off down in the 561 when theClearwater Central Catholic Marauders travel down to Palm Beach County to take onCardinal Newman in a Class 1A state semifinal contest.

Winner will face the winner of the opposite semifinal between Chaminade-Madonna and Trinity Christian Academy. Follow along with our live updates post throughout the night as we bring you the action from West Palm Beach.

(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

CCC

Cardinal Newman

PREGAME

State semifinal is slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

villamarzo@scorebooklive.com

Published
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

