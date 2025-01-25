Cocoa (Florida) head football coach Ryan Schneider addresses rumors of him leaving the Tigers
Cue up the Leonardo DiCaprio 'I'm not leaving' meme.
Amidst rumors swirling that former UCF quarterback Ryan Schneider could leave for a head coaching job elsewhere, the Tigers' lead man squashed any doubt there may have been on his commitment to Cocoa.
Schneider posted on X Friday evening addressing the rumors of him leaving, stating that he will be going nowhere anytime soon. Down below is Schneider's post.
"I've heard the rumors about me leaving. Cocoa is my home. I love Cocoa. I'm not going anywhere."
Going for a fourth straight state championship is fueling Schneider and Cocoa to run it back in 2025, as the Tigers will bring back another talented crop of athletes. Cocoa has won three straight championships from 2022-2024.
Since taking over for John Wilkinson (now at New Smyrna Beach), Schneider has gone 75-18, with three state crowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi