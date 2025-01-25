High School

Cocoa (Florida) head football coach Ryan Schneider addresses rumors of him leaving the Tigers

Schneider posted on X Friday evening: "I've heard the rumors about me leaving"

Andy Villamarzo

Cocoa football head coach Ryan Schneider watches the action during the game against Booker in the FHSAA football Class 2S state semifinal Friday, December 1, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
Cue up the Leonardo DiCaprio 'I'm not leaving' meme.

Amidst rumors swirling that former UCF quarterback Ryan Schneider could leave for a head coaching job elsewhere, the Tigers' lead man squashed any doubt there may have been on his commitment to Cocoa.

Schneider posted on X Friday evening addressing the rumors of him leaving, stating that he will be going nowhere anytime soon. Down below is Schneider's post.

"I've heard the rumors about me leaving. Cocoa is my home. I love Cocoa. I'm not going anywhere."

Going for a fourth straight state championship is fueling Schneider and Cocoa to run it back in 2025, as the Tigers will bring back another talented crop of athletes. Cocoa has won three straight championships from 2022-2024.

Since taking over for John Wilkinson (now at New Smyrna Beach), Schneider has gone 75-18, with three state crowns.

-- Andy Villamarzo

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

