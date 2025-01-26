Cole Emanuel leaves Lake Nona football, joins brother, Carter, at Edgewater
Brotherly love is taking on a whole new meaning for Central Florida high school football stars Carter and Cole Emanuel.
Cole Emanuel, a sophomore star wide receiver at Lake Nona, announced this week he will be transferring to Edgewater High, where he will join his brother, Carter Emanuel, the starting quarterback for the Eagles, for the 2025 season.
In moving to Edgewater, Cole joins one of Central Florida’s elite programs. The Eagles have gone 85-14 and made two state championship appearances the last eight seasons under coach Cameron Duke, who recently resigned to take the head job at Marietta High in suburban Atlanta.
Last year, Edgewater went 10-2 and advanced to the Class 5A regional semifinals. The Eagles won seven of their last eight games, falling to Tampa Bay Tech, 28-17, in the second round of the playoffs.
“I’m just excited to work and make a better connection with my brother,” Cole Emanuel said.
Cole (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) emerged as Lake Nona’s top wide receiver in 2024, making a team-best 33 catches for 242 yards and four touchdowns. His efforts helped the Lions go 7-4 and advance to the Class 7A state playoffs.
Lake Nona finished the 2024 season strong, winning four of its last five games. The Lions fell to Vero Beach, 21-7, in the regional quarterfinals.
Cole Emanuel, who also plays defensive back, joins one of Central Florida’s top dual-threat quarterbacks in Carter Emanuel (6-2, 205).
In his first season as Edgewater quarterback, Carter passed for 1,694 yards and 19 TDs with seven interceptions, and rushed for 409 yards and five scores for a whopping 2,103 total yards.
Like his brother, Carter also transferred from Lake Nona, moving to Edgewater for the 2024 season.
Carter has become one of Central Florida’s most sought-after players with more than a dozen offers, including Pitt, Arkansas, West Virginia, South Florida, UCF, Marshall, Florida Atlantic University and Appalachian State.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com