Devon Gales named North Port (Florida) football head coach
After going through what has been the program's most successful stint under the guidance of Garon Belser, North Port High School has found his replacement.
North Port graduate and former Pinellas Park offensive coordinator Devon Gales has been named the Bobcats new head football coach, according to the school's athletic department via X on Thursday afternoon. Gales replaces Belser, who coached the team from 2021-2024, compiling an overall record of 13-24.
Gales has been coaching ever since he graduated from North Port back in 2013. The new Bobcats' lead man started off as North Port's freshmen offensive coordinator from 2014-2016. Following season, Gales was promoted to varsity quality control and then junior varsity head coach the next year.
After the 2017 season, Gales left to coach at Pinellas Park and served as an offensive assistant before taking over as the coodinator in 2022.
Now Gales will be tasked in taking over a North Port program that's seen its best two-season stretch in the last two years, going 11-9.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi