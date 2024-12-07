FHSAA 2024 Football State Championship 1A-7A Matchups Officially Set
The Road to Miami is complete and now teams can officially book their trip down to Pitbull Stadium come next week.
Starting on Wednesday night, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) continue and go from The Villages to the 305, with seven games on tap.
Down below are all seven classes' official matchups and game times.
FHSAA 2024 FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 11
Class 1A
Chaminade-Madonna vs. Clearwater Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Dec. 12
Class 2A
Cocoa vs. Gadsden County, 12:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Lakeland vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Dec. 13
Class 6A
Kissimmee Oscoela vs. West Boca Raton
Class 4A
Jones vs. Plantation American Heritage
SATURDAY, Dec. 14
Class 7A
Lake Mary vs. Venice, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Miami Northwestern vs. Raines, 7:30 p.m.
