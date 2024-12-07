High School

FHSAA 2024 Football State Championship 1A-7A Matchups Officially Set

All 1A-7A state semifinals have gone final and we give you all seven classfications matchups and game times

Andy Villamarzo

American Heritage running back Byron Louis against Milton on Friday night at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
The Road to Miami is complete and now teams can officially book their trip down to Pitbull Stadium come next week.

Starting on Wednesday night, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) continue and go from The Villages to the 305, with seven games on tap.

Down below are all seven classes' official matchups and game times.

FHSAA 2024 FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 11

Class 1A

Chaminade-Madonna vs. Clearwater Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Dec. 12

Class 2A

Cocoa vs. Gadsden County, 12:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Lakeland vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Dec. 13

Class 6A

Kissimmee Oscoela vs. West Boca Raton

Class 4A

Jones vs. Plantation American Heritage

SATURDAY, Dec. 14

Class 7A

Lake Mary vs. Venice, 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Miami Northwestern vs. Raines, 7:30 p.m.

