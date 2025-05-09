FHSAA Class 3A/1A girls flag football state semifinals: Chiles, Edison, Seminole Ridge, Wildwood advance
TAMPA, FLORIDA- The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) girls flag football state championships started off Thursday afternoon and eight teams entered with dreams of playing for a title.
Four walked away winners and now will compete in Saturday's Class 3A/1A state championships. High School On SI was on hand for all four state semifinals at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center and down below are the recaps from each game.
Class 3A
Seminole Ridge 18, East Bay 0
What Seminole Ridge head coach Scott O'Hara wanted to do against East Bay's defense was challenge them on deep throws. Testing the Indians' defensive backfield, the Hawks were able to receive a huge night from quarterback Aubrey Fogel, who threw for a game-high 222 yards and three touchdowns. Seminole Ridge's defense held East Bay to 130 total yards on the evening. Chachi Saunders contributed a touchdown and picked off a pass for the Hawks.
"I knew East Bay was going to be very physical," O'Hara said. "Aubrey (Fogel) delivered as usual and we really needed her to. East Bay has a great team and we knew we had to play well in order to win.
Chiles 18, Homestead 7
If you were in attendance on Friday night for the semifinal between Chiles-Homestead, you might've heard the chants of 'She's a freshman.' That's because Kendall Sadbury is just that and playing the game's most important position of quarterback, rushing for 49 hard earned yards and accounting for two touchdowns, sending Chiles to the title game to face Seminole Ridge. Chiles' defense held Homestead's high-flying attack to 210 yards and three interceptions.
"We knew (Homestead) best play was the deep shot, so we weren't worried about any of their other short stuff," Chiles head coach Michael Kumar said. "Offensively was just a battle. You can't coach (Kendall Sadbury) intangibles. Do what she does at 14 years old is amazing."
Class 1A
Wildwood 32, Somerset Academy-Canyons 13
Freshman Zoey Brown continued making believers around the Sunshine State when she led the Wildcats to a blowout win over the Cougars to kick things off Thursday, Brown was efficient, completing 16-of-29 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns en route to the big victory. Somerset Academy-Canyons' Ava Wotipka had a hard time against Wildwood's defense, throwing two interceptions despite also adding 241 yards and two scores in the loss.
Miami Edison 21, Florida State High 14, OT
The tightest semifinal game went into overtime, with the Red Raiders of Miami coming away with a thrilling victory over the Seminoles. It would be junior quarterback Rakyia Louis putting up strong numbers in the victory, throwing for a game-high 251 yards and three touchdowns.
