FHSAA Denies Orlando The First Academy's Appeal To Be Reinstated For 2025 Playoffs
On Monday, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) made its determination on if the Orlando The First Academy would be partaking in this 2025 season's postseason.
It ended up being a unanimous no from Florida's high school sports governing body.
According to a X post by the Orlando Sentinel's Buddy Collings, the FHSAA's board of directors voted 10-0 to deny an appeal made by the Royals to be reinstated and be able to participate in the 2025 state postseason.
This wouldn't be the first time The First Academy has heard their appeals be denied by the FHSAA as the Royals stated its case to the FHSAA to overturn a decision from back in October of handing the program nine forfeits, a $36,000 fine and 2-year postseason ban for 2025-2026.
A five-person infractions committee heard The First Academy's argument to have the sanctions handed down by the association overturned, but the Gainesville-based association decided and voted 5-0 unanimously to uphold the penalties in early November.
The First Academy (Orlando) sanctions appeal denied by the FHSAA
Then in late March, the FHSAA came down hard again on the Royals, this time to inform the school that head coach Jeff Conaway would be suspended for the entire 2025 season for rules violations.
“In accordance with Policy 37.3.4.1, Jeff Conaway shall forfeit $5,000 of his salary,” according to a FHSAA report obtained byThe Orlando Sentinel. “In accordance with Policy 37.3.5, Jeff Conaway will be ineligible to coach or attend a football interscholastic contest at any level through Dec. 31, 2025.”
The First Academy (Orlando) football coach suspended from coaching in 2025
To kickoff the upcoming 2025 season, The First Academy has already put together a national schedule and are slated to face off against IMG Academy on August 14th (Thursday) at home. The Royals then follow that up with two tough home dates against 3-time GHSA state champion Milton and Alabama powerhouse Phenix City Central.
The Royals then hit the road on September 19th to face off against the 4-time FHSAA state champion Venice Indians before going head-to-head with national power St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.
The First Academy faces St. James (Maryland) on October 17th, prep school power Hun School (New Jersey) the following week and completes the 2025 season on the road to Bryant Stadium to take on 9-time state champion Lakeland.
The First Academy (Florida) 2025 football schedule includes national powers IMG Academy, St. Frances Academy
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi