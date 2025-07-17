Florida Football Preview: Can The Dunnellon Tigers Reach New Heights in 2025?
The high school football season in the Sunshine State gets underway in just a few weeks. High School on SI Florida will be previewing some of the top teams leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Dunnellon Tigers football program, who are under first-year head coach JB Bynum who was named the head football coach back in January, replacing Tommy Sutton who announced his resignation earlier in the year.
Sutton had led the Tigers for the last three seasons. Over the last three seasons, Sutton compiled an overall record of 21-16, qualifying for the playoffs each year. Overall, the Tigers have made the regional playoffs in each of the last 10 years, dating back to 2015.
2024 Season Recap
Record: 8-4
District 3A-5 Champions
Class 3A, Region 2 Semifinalist (Lost to Bishop Moore, 38-15)
Key Returners
Senior quarterback Dylan Curry completed 50.7% of his passes (73-for-144) for 866 yards, 10 touchdown passes, and three interceptions in 12 games played last season for the Tigers.
Senior athlete Elijah Townes provided a huge spark for the Tigers last season, playing on both sides of the football. Offensively, Townes had 29 carries for 147 yards (5.1 yards per carry) as well as 7 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Townes was credited for 25 total tackles (19 solo) in 12 games played.
Senior athlete LJ Woods is looking to have a healthy 2025 season after he was limited to just five games in 2024.
Junior running back Tony Tanner will look to bolster the offense this season, where he was credited with 24 carries and 185 rushing yards last season and found the end zone twice.
Other notable players to watch: LB Kameron Wheeler (Junior) and DL Kaiden Robinson-Vickers (Junior).
Dunnellon Tigers 2025 Football Schedule with Predictions
Aug. 15 vs. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) (Kickoff Classic)- Win
Aug. 22 at Florida State High School- Win
Aug. 29 vs. Bradford- Loss
Sep. 5 at West Port (Ocala)- Win
Sep. 12 at Lake Gibson- Win
Sep. 19 at Vanguard (Ocala)- Win
Sep. 26 vs. Eastside- Win
Oct. 3 vs. Specially Fit Academy- Win
Oct. 10 at North Marion- Win
Oct. 16 vs. Hawthorne- Win
Oct. 24 at South Sumter- Loss
Season Prediction: 8-2
It looks like the Tigers will have another run at a regional playoff appearance, which would mark the 11th consecutive season. The Tigers are expected to win another district championship in 2025, which would mark the second consecutive district title. Their district consists of Eastside, North Marion, and South Sumter which is expected to be a two-headed race until the end of the regular season when the Tigers and Raiders get together on October 24 (Week 10).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.