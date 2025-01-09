Tommy Sutton Announces Resignation As Dunnellon (Florida) Head Football Coach
It's the turn of a new year and head coaches have had time to reflect over the winter break on what they want to do moving forward in life.
One of Mid-Central Florida's top head coaches has decided his time to the game has come to an end as he would like to spend more of it with his family.
Tommy Sutton announced Thursday evening in a post via X that he was stepping down as the head football coach at Dunnellon High School.
Down below is the message Sutton posted via X:
"Grew up in Dunnellon, played at Dunnellon, Coached 16 out of the last 18 years at Dunnellon and will continue to teach and live in Dunnellon. That being said, I have stepped down as Head Football Coach. I will miss it tremendously. There is no feeling in the world like when those red lights come on in the field house on a Friday night in the fall and “In the Air tonight” comes on. Dunnellon is such a special place and helped make me the man I am today. Thank you to all the community for their support, Coaches for their dedication and hard work, and the players for there buy in and belief to the process. One person does not make Dunnellon Football successful, and I can’t wait to see how far the program will go in the future. I’m super excited and looking forward to the next chapter in my life with my wife and two little boys.
As always- ITS ABOUT US!
GO TIGERS,
Coach Sutton"
Sutton has led the Tigers the last three seasons, taking over for Price Harris when he left to take over at Madison County ahead of the 2022 season. Over the last three seasons, Sutton compiled an overall record of 21-16, qualifying for the postseason each year.
Last season, Sutton led Dunnellon to an 8-4 record, reaching the region semifinal round of the Class 3A playoffs, falling to Orlando Bishop Moore on the road.
More From High School On SI
• High School On SI 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Award Winners
• High School On SI's Football All-Freshman Team 2024
• State Championship Winning Quarterback Transfers To St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
• Archbishop Stepinac's Mike O'Donnell Retiring After 37 Seasons As Head Coach: Report
• Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi