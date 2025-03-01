High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 2A Final: Santa Fe Catholic vs Riviera Prep live updates

The Class 2A Boys Basketball Championship Game is set as the Santa Fe Catholic Hawks take on the Riviera Prep Bulldogs. Santa Fe Catholic is seeking their first state championship in program history, while Riviera Prep is seeking their third. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the day.

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Santa Fe Catholic Hawks taking on the Riviera Prep Bulldogs.

Santa Fe Catholic is making their first state championship game appearance since 1964.

Riviera Prep is seeking their third consecutive state championship.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Santa Fe Catholic

9

Riviera Prep

10

PREGAME

The Class 2A Championship Game between Santa Fe Catholic and Riviera Prep will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.

Santa Fe Catholic Starting Lineup: Toby Lane, Tate Darner, Cyrus Nofallah, Ethan Knox, Jacob Lackey

Riviera Prep Starting Lineup: Myles Fuentes, Mason Fuentes, Jeremy Jenkins, Peter Okechukwu, Laron Mack Jr.

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Riviera Prep controls the opening tip

Myles Fuentes (Riviera Prep) begins the scoring... 2-0 Riviera Prep

Jeremy Jenkins (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 4-0 Riviera Prep

Peter Okechukwu (Riviera Prep) misses free throw 1 of 2

Okechukwu misses free throw 2 of 2

Tate Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 3-point field goal... 4-3

Okechukwu (Riviera Prep) makes free throw 1 of 2... 5-3

Okechukwu (Riviera Prep) makes free throw 2 of 2... 6-3

Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 6-5

Myles Fuentes (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 8-5

Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 8-7

Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 9-8 Santa Fe Catholic

Jenkins (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 10-9 Riviera Prep

End of 1st Quarter: Riviera Prep 10, Santa Fe Catholic 9

2ND QUARTER

Alonso Metz (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 12-9 Riviera Prep

KJ Foster (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 12-11

Mason Fuentes (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 14-11

Toby Lane (Santa Fe Catholic) misses free throw 1 of 2

Lane misses free throw 2 of 2

Metz (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 16-11

Darner misses free throw 1 of 2

Darner misses free throw 2 of 2

Jenkins (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 18-11

Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 18-13

Mason Fuentes (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 20-13

Jenkins (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 22-13

Timeout Santa Fe Catholic... Riviera Prep leads 22-13 with 3:46 left in the second quarter

Ethan Knox (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 22-15

Myles Fuentes (Riviera Prep) makes a 3-point field goal... 25-15

Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 25-17

Mason Fuentes (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 27-17

Jenkins (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 29-17

Timeout Riviera Prep: Riviera Prep 29, Santa Fe Catholic 17 with 2:05 left in the second quarter

