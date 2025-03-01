Florida high school boys basketball Class 2A Final: Santa Fe Catholic vs Riviera Prep live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Santa Fe Catholic Hawks taking on the Riviera Prep Bulldogs.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 2A championship game on Saturday.
Santa Fe Catholic is making their first state championship game appearance since 1964.
Riviera Prep is seeking their third consecutive state championship.
PREGAME
The Class 2A Championship Game between Santa Fe Catholic and Riviera Prep will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.
Santa Fe Catholic Starting Lineup: Toby Lane, Tate Darner, Cyrus Nofallah, Ethan Knox, Jacob Lackey
Riviera Prep Starting Lineup: Myles Fuentes, Mason Fuentes, Jeremy Jenkins, Peter Okechukwu, Laron Mack Jr.
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Riviera Prep controls the opening tip
Myles Fuentes (Riviera Prep) begins the scoring... 2-0 Riviera Prep
Jeremy Jenkins (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 4-0 Riviera Prep
Peter Okechukwu (Riviera Prep) misses free throw 1 of 2
Okechukwu misses free throw 2 of 2
Tate Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 3-point field goal... 4-3
Okechukwu (Riviera Prep) makes free throw 1 of 2... 5-3
Okechukwu (Riviera Prep) makes free throw 2 of 2... 6-3
Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 6-5
Myles Fuentes (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 8-5
Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 8-7
Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 9-8 Santa Fe Catholic
Jenkins (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 10-9 Riviera Prep
End of 1st Quarter: Riviera Prep 10, Santa Fe Catholic 9
2ND QUARTER
Alonso Metz (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 12-9 Riviera Prep
KJ Foster (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 12-11
Mason Fuentes (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 14-11
Toby Lane (Santa Fe Catholic) misses free throw 1 of 2
Lane misses free throw 2 of 2
Metz (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 16-11
Darner misses free throw 1 of 2
Darner misses free throw 2 of 2
Jenkins (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 18-11
Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 18-13
Mason Fuentes (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 20-13
Jenkins (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 22-13
Timeout Santa Fe Catholic... Riviera Prep leads 22-13 with 3:46 left in the second quarter
Ethan Knox (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 22-15
Myles Fuentes (Riviera Prep) makes a 3-point field goal... 25-15
Darner (Santa Fe Catholic) makes a 2-point field goal... 25-17
Mason Fuentes (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 27-17
Jenkins (Riviera Prep) makes a 2-point field goal... 29-17
Timeout Riviera Prep: Riviera Prep 29, Santa Fe Catholic 17 with 2:05 left in the second quarter