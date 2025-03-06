Florida high school boys basketball Class 4A Final: Stranahan vs Gibbs live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Gibbs Gladiators taking on the Stranahan Dragons.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 4A championship game on Thursday.
Gibbs is seeking their fourth state championship in school history
Stranahan is seeking their first state championship since 2022 and fourth overall.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Gibbs
12
Stranahan
16
PREGAME
The Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game between Gibbs and Stranahan will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.
Stranahan Starting Lineup: Christian Yeargin, Damari Foster, Esron Simeon, Isaiah Brown, David Nealy
Gibbs Starting Lineup: Isaiah Medina, Mathis Roberts, O'Neal Delancy, Jacob Daniels, Bobby Crawford
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Gibbs wins the opening tip
Christian Yeargin (Stranahan) starts the scoring... 3-0 Stranahan
Isaiah Medina (Gibbs) scores a 2-point field goal... 3-2
Medina (Gibbs) scores a 2-point field goal... 4-3 Gibbs
Isaiah Brown (Stranahan) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-4 Stranahan
Medina (Gibbs) misses free throw 1 of 2
Medina (Gibbs) makes free throw 2 of 2... 5-5
Damari Foster (Stranahan) scores a 3-point field goal... 8-5 Stranahan
Foster (Stranahan) scores a 2-point field goal... 10-5
Medina (Gibbs) makes free throw 1 of 2... 10-6
Medina (Gibbs) makes free throw 2 of 2... 10-7
Esron Simeon (Stranahan) scores a 2-point field goal... 12-7
Jacob Daniels (Gibbs) misses free throw 1 of 2
Daniels (Gibbs) makes free throw 2 of 2... 12-8
Daniels (Gibbs) makes free throw 1 of 2... 12-9
Daniels (Gibbs) misses free throw 2 of 2
Esron Simeon (Stranahan) scores a 2-point field goal... 14-9
O'Neal Delancy (Gibbs) makes free throw 1 of 3... 14-10
Delancy (Gibbs) makes free throw 2 of 3... 14-11
Delancy (Gibbs) makes free throw 3 of 3... 14-12
Foster (Stranahan) makes free throw 1 of 2... 15-12
Foster (Stranahan) makes free throw 2 of 2... 16-12
End of 1st Quarter: Stranahan 16, Gibbs 12
2ND QUARTER
David Nealy (Stranahan) scores a 3-point field goal... 19-12 Stranahan
Timeout Gibbs... Stranahan 19, Gibbs 12 with 6:41 left in the second quarter
Jacob Daniels (Gibbs) scores a 2-point field goal... 19-14
David Nealy (Stranahan) scores a 3-point field goal... 22-14
Jacob Daniels (Gibbs) scores a 3-point field goal... 22-17
Bobby Crawford (Gibbs) scores a 2-point field goal... 22-19
Christian Yeargin (Stranahan) scores a 3-point field goal... 25-19
Timeout Stranahan... Stranahan 25, Gibbs 19 with 3:16 left in the half.