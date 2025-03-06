High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 4A Final: Stranahan vs Gibbs live updates

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Boys Basketball State Championships resume with the Class 4A Championship between the Gibbs Gladiators taking on the Stranahan Dragons. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the day.

Gibbs High School center Isaiah Medina (1) takes it in for a layup in the first half. Gibbs High School played St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship game of the Kingdom of the Sun at Vanguard High School in Ocala, FL on Monday, December 30, 2024. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated the Raiders 80-64. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 4A championship game on Thursday.

Gibbs is seeking their fourth state championship in school history

Stranahan is seeking their first state championship since 2022 and fourth overall.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Gibbs

12

Stranahan

16

PREGAME

The Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game between Gibbs and Stranahan will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

Stranahan Starting Lineup: Christian Yeargin, Damari Foster, Esron Simeon, Isaiah Brown, David Nealy

Gibbs Starting Lineup: Isaiah Medina, Mathis Roberts, O'Neal Delancy, Jacob Daniels, Bobby Crawford

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Gibbs wins the opening tip

Christian Yeargin (Stranahan) starts the scoring... 3-0 Stranahan

Isaiah Medina (Gibbs) scores a 2-point field goal... 3-2

Medina (Gibbs) scores a 2-point field goal... 4-3 Gibbs

Isaiah Brown (Stranahan) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-4 Stranahan

Medina (Gibbs) misses free throw 1 of 2

Medina (Gibbs) makes free throw 2 of 2... 5-5

Damari Foster (Stranahan) scores a 3-point field goal... 8-5 Stranahan

Foster (Stranahan) scores a 2-point field goal... 10-5

Medina (Gibbs) makes free throw 1 of 2... 10-6

Medina (Gibbs) makes free throw 2 of 2... 10-7

Esron Simeon (Stranahan) scores a 2-point field goal... 12-7

Jacob Daniels (Gibbs) misses free throw 1 of 2

Daniels (Gibbs) makes free throw 2 of 2... 12-8

Daniels (Gibbs) makes free throw 1 of 2... 12-9

Daniels (Gibbs) misses free throw 2 of 2

Esron Simeon (Stranahan) scores a 2-point field goal... 14-9

O'Neal Delancy (Gibbs) makes free throw 1 of 3... 14-10

Delancy (Gibbs) makes free throw 2 of 3... 14-11

Delancy (Gibbs) makes free throw 3 of 3... 14-12

Foster (Stranahan) makes free throw 1 of 2... 15-12

Foster (Stranahan) makes free throw 2 of 2... 16-12

End of 1st Quarter: Stranahan 16, Gibbs 12

2ND QUARTER

David Nealy (Stranahan) scores a 3-point field goal... 19-12 Stranahan

Timeout Gibbs... Stranahan 19, Gibbs 12 with 6:41 left in the second quarter

Jacob Daniels (Gibbs) scores a 2-point field goal... 19-14

David Nealy (Stranahan) scores a 3-point field goal... 22-14

Jacob Daniels (Gibbs) scores a 3-point field goal... 22-17

Bobby Crawford (Gibbs) scores a 2-point field goal... 22-19

Christian Yeargin (Stranahan) scores a 3-point field goal... 25-19

Timeout Stranahan... Stranahan 25, Gibbs 19 with 3:16 left in the half.

