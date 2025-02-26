High School

Florida high school boys basketball Rural Class Semifinal: Graceville vs Hawthorne live updates

The Rural Classification boys basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between Graceville and Hawthorne. Winner advances to Friday night's state championship game

Ross Van De Griek

Hawthorne Chasion Wilson (4) drives against Williston De'Andre Harvey (5) at Williston High School in Williston, FL on Friday, January 17, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Hawthorne Chasion Wilson (4) drives against Williston De'Andre Harvey (5) at Williston High School in Williston, FL on Friday, January 17, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] / Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Graceville Tigers taking on the Hawthorne Hornets

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Rural Class championship game on Friday.

The Tigers are making their first Final Four appearance in program history.

The Hornets are looking to advance to their first state championship game since 2020.

(Keep refreshing page for live updates during the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Graceville

Hawthorne

PREGAME

The Rural Class Semifinal between Graceville and Hawthorne will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.

Graceville Starting Lineup: MJ Yeager, Jamaris Gainer, Lechien James, Kamari Gilyard, Bryson Reynolds

Hawthorne Starting Lineup: Leland Johnson, Kelvin Baker, Dacarion Debose, Chasion Wilson, Kyler Ingram

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024.

