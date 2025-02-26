Florida high school boys basketball Rural Semifinal: Fort White vs Crossroad Academy live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Fort White Indians taking on the Crossroad Academy Scorpions
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be representing in the Rural Class championship game on Friday against Hawthorne.
Fort White is making their first appearance in the Final Four in program history.
Crossroad Academy is making their second consecutive appearance in the Final Four.
(Keep refreshing the page for live updates during the game)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Fort White
6
6
Crossroad Academy
9
12
PREGAME
The Rural Classification semifinal between Fort White and Crossroad Academy will tip-off at 7:02 p.m.
Fort White Starting Lineup: Tafari Moe, Jayden Jackson, Darion Brinson, Kendal Henry, Jhailynd Cooper
Crossroad Academy Starting Lineup: Jabari Boahen, Myron Tennell, Tyrek Jessie, Forrest Dudley, Camari Hale
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Crossroad Academy wins the opening tip
Forrest Dudley (Crossroad Academy) gets the scoring started... 2-0 Scorpions
Tafari Moe (Fort White) gets the Indians on the board
Both teams struggling from the field so far... 4-2 Crossroad Academy with 3:52 left in the opening quarter.
1:27 left in the opening quarter... 7-6 Crossroad Academy
End of 1st Quarter: Crossroad Academy 9, Fort White 6
2ND QUARTER
Timeout Fort White... 14-8 Crossroad Academy with 4:42 left in the first half.
Under three minutes left in the first half... Crossroad Academy leading 14-10
1:17 left in the half... Crossroad Academy leading 17-10
Halftime: Crossroad Academy 21, Fort White 12
HALFTIME
Forrest Dudley (Crossroad Academy) leading all scorers with 8 points
Tafari Moe (Fort White) with just four points for the Indians