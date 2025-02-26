High School

Florida high school boys basketball Rural Semifinal: Fort White vs Crossroad Academy live updates

The Rural Classification boys basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between Fort White and Crossroad Academy. Winner advances to Friday night's state championship game against Hawthorne.

Ross Van De Griek

Crossroad Academy wins 1A Region 1 title game in blowout victory over Cottondale on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 at West Gadsden Middle School
Crossroad Academy wins 1A Region 1 title game in blowout victory over Cottondale on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 at West Gadsden Middle School / Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Fort White Indians taking on the Crossroad Academy Scorpions

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be representing in the Rural Class championship game on Friday against Hawthorne.

Fort White is making their first appearance in the Final Four in program history.

Crossroad Academy is making their second consecutive appearance in the Final Four.

(Keep refreshing the page for live updates during the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Fort White

6

6

Crossroad Academy

9

12

PREGAME

The Rural Classification semifinal between Fort White and Crossroad Academy will tip-off at 7:02 p.m.

Fort White Starting Lineup: Tafari Moe, Jayden Jackson, Darion Brinson, Kendal Henry, Jhailynd Cooper

Crossroad Academy Starting Lineup: Jabari Boahen, Myron Tennell, Tyrek Jessie, Forrest Dudley, Camari Hale

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Crossroad Academy wins the opening tip

Forrest Dudley (Crossroad Academy) gets the scoring started... 2-0 Scorpions

Tafari Moe (Fort White) gets the Indians on the board

Both teams struggling from the field so far... 4-2 Crossroad Academy with 3:52 left in the opening quarter.

1:27 left in the opening quarter... 7-6 Crossroad Academy

End of 1st Quarter: Crossroad Academy 9, Fort White 6

2ND QUARTER

Timeout Fort White... 14-8 Crossroad Academy with 4:42 left in the first half.

Under three minutes left in the first half... Crossroad Academy leading 14-10

1:17 left in the half... Crossroad Academy leading 17-10

Halftime: Crossroad Academy 21, Fort White 12

HALFTIME

Forrest Dudley (Crossroad Academy) leading all scorers with 8 points

Tafari Moe (Fort White) with just four points for the Indians

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

