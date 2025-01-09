Florida High School Football 2024 Stat Leaders: Zarephath Academy's Jordan Durham Led In Multiple Categories
The 2024 Florida high school football season has come and gone, with plenty of statistics to dive into now that the campaign is over.
When it came to throwing the football, no one did it better statistically than Zarephath Academy’s Jordan Durham, who led the Sunshine State in yards and touchdowns.
Now we take a look at all the statistical leaders from the 2024 season from throwing the football to knocking down field goals.
Passing yards: Jordan Durham, Zarephath Academy quarterback (6,047)
Durham played in 15 games and threw for a boatload of yards in 2024. The Western Carolina signee completed 287-of-403 (71 percent) passes for 6,047 yards, averaging 403 per game.
Passing TDs: Jordan Durham, Zarephath Academy quarterback (62)
The southpaw was terrific all throughout the season and he had the touchdowns to show for it. Durham ended 2024 totaling 62 touchdowns to a mere six interceptions.
Rushing yards: Kemarrion Battles, Gadsden County (2,109)
Playing for the Class 2A state finalists, the Jaguars’ running back was the workhorse for the Gadsden County offense. Battles rushed for 2,109 yards on 209 attempts and scored 22 touchdowns. Battles averaged 150 yards per game.
Rushing TDs: Amari Clemons, Marianna (34)
When it came to finding the endzone on the ground, no one did it better than Clemons. The running back found pay dirt 34 times after rushing for 1,880 yards on 153 carries.
Receptions: Jayvan Boggs, Cocoa (99)
The Florida State signee came just short of setting a new single-season state record for yardage after helping Cocoa win the Class 2A state championship. Boggs hauled in 99 passes for 2,133 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.
Receptions TDs: Terrell Brant, Zarephath Academy (26)
On the other end of over a quarter of Durham’s touchdown throws was Brant, who ended the 2024 season hauling in 82 passes for 2,086 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns. It was a stellar campaign for the senior pass catcher.
Scoring: Brunno Reus, Venice (118)
The Florida State signee set a single-season state record for kickers scoring points with 118. Reus went 91-of-93 on extra point attempts and 9-of-14 on field goals for the Class 7A state champion Venice Indians.
Sacks: Julian Thompson, St. John Paul II (31)
No other linebacker or defensive edge tallied as many quarterback takedowns than Thompson. The linebacker also made 130 tackles, 52 for a loss and forced three fumbles.
Interceptions: Ben Hanks Jr., Miami Booker T. Washington (13)
Hanks Jr., a Florida signee, set the Dade County all-time record for interceptions with 13. The Tornadoes’ 2-way star was named the High School On SI Florida’s Defensive Player of the Year for 2024.
Total tackles: Michael McClenton, Ocoee (219)
Leading the state in the tackling department for the second straight season in a row was the Knights’ linebacker. McClenton racked up the 219 total tackles, with 140 of them being solo, 46 going for a loss and 19 sacks.
