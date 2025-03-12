High School

Florida high school football: Lake Mary announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Rams' schedule are Lakeland and Miami Norland

Andy Villamarzo

Robson Lopes

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Lake Mary Rams announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Rams will play 10 games, including two contests against Lakeland and Miami Norland.

Among other teams on the schedule are Bishop Moore, Evans, Oviedo, Kissimmee Osceola and at home against Sanford Seminole.

Below is the Rams' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 LAKE MARY RAMS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Oviedo (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Miami Norland

Aug. 29: at Kissimmee Osceola

Sep. 5: at Lakeland

Sep. 19: vs. Dr. Phillips

Sep. 26: vs. Hagerty

Oct. 3: vs. North Miami Beach

Oct. 10: vs. Sanford Seminole

Oct. 17: vs. Evans

Oct. 24: at Lake Brantley

Oct. 31: at Bishop Moore

