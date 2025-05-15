Florida high school football: Northview announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Northview Chiefs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Chiefs will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Baker, Blountstown, Central Haneyville and Holmes County.
Among other teams on the Chiefs' regular season slate are Central, Destin, Flomaton, Freeport, Jay and at home in a contest against OPP.
Below is the Chiefs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 NORTHVIEW CHIEFS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Baker (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Destin
Aug. 29: vs. OPP
Sep. 5: vs. Freeport
Sep. 12: at Central
Sep. 19: vs. Holmes County
Oct. 3: at Baker
Oct. 10: vs. Jay
Oct. 17: vs. Blountstown
Oct. 24: vs. Central Haneyville
Oct. 31: at Flomaton
