Florida high school football: Northview announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Chiefs' schedule are Baker, Blountstown, Central Haneyville and Holmes County

Andy Villamarzo

Devin Kelly (5) rushes to the end zone but is called back on a Chiefs penalty during the Northview vs Jay playoff football game at Jay High School on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Northview Chiefs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Chiefs will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Baker, Blountstown, Central Haneyville and Holmes County.

Among other teams on the Chiefs' regular season slate are Central, Destin, Flomaton, Freeport, Jay and at home in a contest against OPP.

Below is the Chiefs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

The Northview Chiefs recently released their 2025 football schedule
2025 NORTHVIEW CHIEFS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Baker (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Destin

Aug. 29: vs. OPP

Sep. 5: vs. Freeport

Sep. 12: at Central

Sep. 19: vs. Holmes County

Oct. 3: at Baker

Oct. 10: vs. Jay

Oct. 17: vs. Blountstown

Oct. 24: vs. Central Haneyville

Oct. 31: at Flomaton

