Florida high school football: Parrish Community announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Parrish Community announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulls will play 10 games, including two road contests against Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bayshore, Braden River, Lennard, Palm Harbor University, North Port and on the road against Sarasota.
Below is the Bulls' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 PARRISH COMMUNITY BULLS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 16: at Osceola (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. North Port
Aug. 29: vs. Bayshore
Sep. 5: at Palm Harbor University
Sep. 12: at Palmetto
Sep. 19: vs. Braden River
Oct. 3: at Winter Haven
Oct. 10: vs. Gateway
Oct. 17: vs. Lennard
Oct. 24: at Lakewood Ranch
Oct. 31: at Sarasota
More From High School On SI
• Gadsden County (Florida) to travel north and face Illinois' Class 6A champ in September
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• Marshall Manning, Class of 2029 QB, throws dime to NFL star Ja'Marr Chase at Pro Bowl
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi