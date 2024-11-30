High School

Florida high school football Rural state championships/1A-7A state semifinal matchups set

High School On SI Florida gives you all the matchups for next week's FHSAA Rural state championships/1A-7A state semifinals

Andy Villamarzo

Manatee's Kei'Shawn Smith (#1) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Farrakhan Shannon (#14). The Manatee Hurricanes defeated visiting Immokalee 54-8, at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium during the Class 5A-Region 3 regional semifinal playoff game Friday night, Nov. 22, 2024, in Bradenton.
Manatee's Kei'Shawn Smith (#1) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Farrakhan Shannon (#14). The Manatee Hurricanes defeated visiting Immokalee 54-8, at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium during the Class 5A-Region 3 regional semifinal playoff game Friday night, Nov. 22, 2024, in Bradenton. / Thomas Bender / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We are at the precipice of the state championship games from 1A-7A and next week will begin the state championships with the Rural title games.

Now with the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) high school football playoffs coming to the finish line, the Gainesville-based association released the state semifinal matchups for 1A-7A and game times for next week's Rural state title contests.

Take a look below at the games taking place for next week:

RURAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS AT THE VILLAGES 

Invitational 

No. 6 Fort Meade (5-7) vs. No. 5 Dixie County (7-5), Fri. Dec. 6, 1 p.m. 

No. 2 Madison County (9-3) vs. No. 1 Hawthorne (10-1) Fri. Dec. 6, 7 p.m. 

CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS 

No. 4 Trinity Christian (10-3) at No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna (11-2)

No. 3 Clearwater Central Catholic (11-2) at No. 2 Cardinal Newman (10-1)

CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS 

No. 4 Booker T. Washington (Miami) (10-2) at No. 1 Gadsden County (12-1)

No. 3 Cocoa (9-3) at No. 2 Cardinal Mooney (12-0)

CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS 

No. 4 Booker (10-3) at No. 1 Raines (12-0)

No. 3 Miami Northwesten (10-2) at No. 2 Eau Gallie (12-1)

CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS 

No. 4 St. Augustine (11-1) at No. 1 Plantation American Heritage (10-2)

No. 3 Naples (11-2) at No. 2 Jones (13-0)

CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALS 

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (10-3) at No. 1 Manatee (10-1)

No. 3 Niceville (12-1) at No. 2 Lakeland (12-0)

CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALS 

No. 4 Southridge (12-2) at No. 1 West Boca Raton (13-0) 

No. 3 Kissimmee Osceola (11-2) at No. 2 Buchholz (10-3)

CLASS 7A STATE SEMIFINALS 

No. 4 Columbus (9-3) at No. 1 Venice (12-1) 

No. 3 Dr. Phillips (12-1) at No. 2 Lake Mary (11-2)

