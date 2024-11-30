Florida high school football Rural state championships/1A-7A state semifinal matchups set
We are at the precipice of the state championship games from 1A-7A and next week will begin the state championships with the Rural title games.
Now with the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) high school football playoffs coming to the finish line, the Gainesville-based association released the state semifinal matchups for 1A-7A and game times for next week's Rural state title contests.
Take a look below at the games taking place for next week:
RURAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS AT THE VILLAGES
Invitational
No. 6 Fort Meade (5-7) vs. No. 5 Dixie County (7-5), Fri. Dec. 6, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Madison County (9-3) vs. No. 1 Hawthorne (10-1) Fri. Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Trinity Christian (10-3) at No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna (11-2)
No. 3 Clearwater Central Catholic (11-2) at No. 2 Cardinal Newman (10-1)
CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Booker T. Washington (Miami) (10-2) at No. 1 Gadsden County (12-1)
No. 3 Cocoa (9-3) at No. 2 Cardinal Mooney (12-0)
CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Booker (10-3) at No. 1 Raines (12-0)
No. 3 Miami Northwesten (10-2) at No. 2 Eau Gallie (12-1)
CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS
No. 4 St. Augustine (11-1) at No. 1 Plantation American Heritage (10-2)
No. 3 Naples (11-2) at No. 2 Jones (13-0)
CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALS
No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (10-3) at No. 1 Manatee (10-1)
No. 3 Niceville (12-1) at No. 2 Lakeland (12-0)
CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Southridge (12-2) at No. 1 West Boca Raton (13-0)
No. 3 Kissimmee Osceola (11-2) at No. 2 Buchholz (10-3)
CLASS 7A STATE SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Columbus (9-3) at No. 1 Venice (12-1)
No. 3 Dr. Phillips (12-1) at No. 2 Lake Mary (11-2)
