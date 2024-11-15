Florida High School Football Straight Up Picks for Every 2024 First Round Playoff Game
With the FHSAA High School Football Playoffs now here, which teams can avoid seeing their postseason fate come to an end in the opening round?
Here's how we see every matchup with Friday night, with a straight-up pick for every first round matchup in the region quarterfinals.
Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Class 7A
Region 1
DeLand at Lake Mary
Lake Mary
Spruce Creek at Flagler Palm Coast
Flagler Palm Coast
Winter Park at University
University
Sanford Seminole at Creekside
Sanford Seminole
Region 2
Haines City at Venice
Venice
Sumner at Newsome
Sumner
Apopka at West Orange
West Orange
Sarasota Riverview at Plant City
Sarasota Riverview
Region 3
Fort Pierce Central at Palm Beach Central
Palm Beach Central
Lake Nona at Vero Beach
Vero Beach
Treasure Coast at Jupiter
Jupiter
Tohopekaliga at Dr. Phillips
Dr. Phillips
Region 4
Spanish River at Columbus
Columbus
South Dade at Santaluces
South Dade
Western at Miami Palmetto
Western
Goleman at Boca Raton
Goleman
Class 6A
Region 1
Tate at Nease
Neas
Oakleaf at Mandarin
Mandarin
Evans at Buchholz
Buchholz
Oviedo at Pace
Pace
Region 2
Melbourne at Armwood
Armwood
Bartow at Plant
Plant
Viera at Kissimmee Osceola
Kissimmee Osceola
South Lake at Durant
Durant
Region 3
Steinbrenner at West Boca Raton
West Boca Raton
Parrish Community at Mitchell
Mitchell
Largo at Palmetto
Palmetto
Royal Palm Beach at Wiregrass Ranch
Wiregrass Ranch
Region 4
South Broward at Southridge
Southridge
Homestead at Monarch
Monarch
Doral Academy at Piper
Piper
Flanagan at West Broward
West Broward
Class 5A
Region 1
Middleburg at Niceville
Niceville
Beachside at Ponte Vedra
Ponte Vedra
Mainland at Lincoln
Lincoln
Fleming Island at Mosley
Mosley
Region 2
Spoto at Lakeland
Lakeland
Springstead at Gaither
Gaither
East Bay at Edgewater
Edgewater
Sebring at Tampa Bay Tech
Tampa Bay Tech
Region 3
Pinellas Park at Manatee
Manatee
Cape Coral at Immokalee
Immokalee
Charlotte at Fort Myers
Fort Myers
North Fort Myers at Riverdale
Riverdale
Region 4
Mater Academy at Delray Beach Atlantic
Delray Beach Atlantic
Heritage at Miramar
Miramar
North Miami at St. Thomas Aquinas
St. Thomas Aquinas
Coconut Creek at Blanche Ely
Blanche Ely
Class 4A
Region 1
Columbia at St. Augustine
St. Augustine
Pine Forest at Ed White
Ed White
Arnold at Choctawhatchee
Choctawhatchee
Riverside at Escambia
Escambia
Region 2
Lecanto at Jones
Jones
Rockledge at Zephyrhills
Zephyrhills
Leesburg at Vanguard
Vanguard
New Smyrna Beach at Lake Wales
Lake Wales
Region 3
South Fort Myers at Port Charlotte
Port Charlotte
Jesuit at Clearwater
Jesuit
River Ridge at Naples
Naples
Dunbar at St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg
Region 4
Jensen Beach at Plantation American Heritage
Plantation American Heritage
Dillard at John Carroll Catholic
Dillard
Miami Norland at Hialeah
Miami Norland
Archbishop McCarthy at Plantation
Plantation
Class 3A
Region 1
Bay at Raines
Raines
Menendez at Wakulla
Wakulla
Suwannee at Godby
Suwannee
Baker County at Bishop Kenny
Bishop Kenny
Region 2
Crystal River at Eau Gallie
Eau Gallie
Merritt Island at Titusville
Titusville
Eastside at Bishop Moore
Bishop Moore
Mount Dora at Dunnellon
Dunnellon
Region 3
Hudson at Jefferson
Jefferson
Boca Ciega at Chamberlain
Chamberlain
Hardee at Sarasota Booker
Sarasota Booker
Nature Coast at Mulberry
Mulberry
Region 4
Barron Collier at Miami Northwestern
Miami Northwestern
Jackson at Lely
Jackson
Estero at Key West
Key West
Cypress Lake at Somerset Academy
Somerset Academy
Class 2A
Region 1
Baldwin at Gadsden County
Gadsden County
FSU High at Marianna
FSU High
Walton at Pensacola Catholic
Pensacola Catholic
Taylor County at Bolles
Bolles
Region 2
Lake Placid at Cocoa
Cocoa
Berkeley Prep at Calvary Christian
Berkeley Prep
The Villages at Bradford
Berkeley Prep
Palatka at Newberry
Berkeley Prep
Region 3
Somerset Canyons at Cardinal Mooney
Cardinal Mooney
Kings Academy at Calvary Christian Academy
Kings Academy
Tarpon Springs at Bishop Verot
Bishop Verot
Lakewood at Glades Central
Glades Central
Region 4
North Miami Beach at Miami Booker T. Washington
Miami Booker T. Washington
Carol City at Cardinal Gibbons
Carol City
Immaculata at Gulliver Prep
Gulliver Prep
Ransom Everglades at Monsignor Pace
Monsignor Pace
Class 1A
Region 1
Providence School at Trinity Catholic
Providence School
Impact Christian at University Christian
University Christian
P.K. Yongue at Trinity Christian Academy
Trinity Christian Academy
Maclay at St. John Paul II
St. John Paul II
Region 2
Holy Trinity at Clearwater Central Catholic
Clearwater Central Catholic
Victory Christian at Carrollwood Day
Carrollwood Day
Crescent City at Lakeland Christian
Lakeland Christian
Orlando Christian Prep at Melbourne Central Catholic
Melbourne Central Catholic
Region 3
Evangelical Christian at Cardinal Newman
Cardinal Newman
Neumann at Community School of Naples
Community School of Naples
SWFL Christian at First Baptist Academy
First Baptist Academy
Benjamin at Northside Christian
Benjamin
Region 4
St. John Paul III at Chaminade-Madonna
Chaminade-Madonna
Archbishop Carroll at St. Andrews
St. Andrews
Palmer Trinity at True North Classical
True North Classical
Somerset Academy at Miami Edison
Miami Edison
RURAL
Invitational (12 teams)
Wewahitchka at Dixie County
Dixie County
Taylor at Fort Meade
Fort Meade
Hamilton County at Wildwood
Wildwood
Sneads at Trenton
Sneads
State title bracket
Branford at Hawthorne
Hawthorne
Moore Haven at Madison County
Madison County
Holmes County at Union County
Union County
Williston at Chiefland
Chiefland
Fort White at Jay
Fort White
Chipley at Pahokee
Pahokee
Blountstown at Aucilla Chistian
Blountstown
Lafeyette at Cottondale
Cottondale
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl