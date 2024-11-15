High School

Florida High School Football Straight Up Picks for Every 2024 First Round Playoff Game

We pick the winner of every first round matchup of the FHSAA 2024 postseason

Andy Villamarzo

Mandarin Mustangs wide receiver Trinton Bryant (81) gets fired up before the start of the game with teammates. The Bradford Tornadoes hosted the Mandarin Mustangs at David Hurse Stadium at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, September 13, 2024. The Mustangs lead 13-6 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
With the FHSAA High School Football Playoffs now here, which teams can avoid seeing their postseason fate come to an end in the opening round?

Here's how we see every matchup with Friday night, with a straight-up pick for every first round matchup in the region quarterfinals.

Class 7A

Region 1

DeLand at Lake Mary

Lake Mary

Spruce Creek at Flagler Palm Coast

Flagler Palm Coast

Winter Park at University

University

Sanford Seminole at Creekside

Sanford Seminole

Region 2

Haines City at Venice

Venice

Sumner at Newsome

Sumner

Apopka at West Orange

West Orange

Sarasota Riverview at Plant City

Sarasota Riverview

Region 3

Fort Pierce Central at Palm Beach Central

Palm Beach Central

Lake Nona at Vero Beach

Vero Beach

Treasure Coast at Jupiter

Jupiter

Tohopekaliga at Dr. Phillips

Dr. Phillips

Region 4

Spanish River at Columbus

Columbus

South Dade at Santaluces

South Dade

Western at Miami Palmetto

Western

Goleman at Boca Raton

Goleman

Class 6A

Region 1

Tate at Nease

Neas

Oakleaf at Mandarin

Mandarin

Evans at Buchholz

Buchholz

Oviedo at Pace

Pace

Region 2

Melbourne at Armwood

Armwood

Bartow at Plant

Plant

Viera at Kissimmee Osceola

Kissimmee Osceola

South Lake at Durant

Durant

Region 3

Steinbrenner at West Boca Raton

West Boca Raton

Parrish Community at Mitchell

Mitchell

Largo at Palmetto

Palmetto

Royal Palm Beach at Wiregrass Ranch

Wiregrass Ranch

Region 4

South Broward at Southridge

Southridge

Homestead at Monarch

Monarch

Doral Academy at Piper

Piper

Flanagan at West Broward

West Broward

Class 5A

Region 1

Middleburg at Niceville

Niceville

Beachside at Ponte Vedra

Ponte Vedra

Mainland at Lincoln

Lincoln

Fleming Island at Mosley

Mosley

Region 2

Spoto at Lakeland

Lakeland

Springstead at Gaither

Gaither

East Bay at Edgewater

Edgewater

Sebring at Tampa Bay Tech

Tampa Bay Tech

Region 3

Pinellas Park at Manatee

Manatee

Cape Coral at Immokalee

Immokalee

Charlotte at Fort Myers

Fort Myers

North Fort Myers at Riverdale

Riverdale

Region 4

Mater Academy at Delray Beach Atlantic

Delray Beach Atlantic

Heritage at Miramar

Miramar

North Miami at St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas

Coconut Creek at Blanche Ely

Blanche Ely

Class 4A

Region 1

Columbia at St. Augustine

St. Augustine

Pine Forest at Ed White

Ed White

Arnold at Choctawhatchee

Choctawhatchee

Riverside at Escambia

Escambia

Region 2

Lecanto at Jones

Jones

Rockledge at Zephyrhills

Zephyrhills

Leesburg at Vanguard

Vanguard

New Smyrna Beach at Lake Wales

Lake Wales

Region 3

South Fort Myers at Port Charlotte

Port Charlotte

Jesuit at Clearwater

Jesuit

River Ridge at Naples

Naples

Dunbar at St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg

Region 4

Jensen Beach at Plantation American Heritage

Plantation American Heritage

Dillard at John Carroll Catholic

Dillard

Miami Norland at Hialeah

Miami Norland

Archbishop McCarthy at Plantation

Plantation

Class 3A

Region 1

Bay at Raines

Raines

Menendez at Wakulla

Wakulla

Suwannee at Godby

Suwannee

Baker County at Bishop Kenny

Bishop Kenny

Region 2

Crystal River at Eau Gallie

Eau Gallie

Merritt Island at Titusville

Titusville

Eastside at Bishop Moore

Bishop Moore

Mount Dora at Dunnellon

Dunnellon

Region 3

Hudson at Jefferson

Jefferson

Boca Ciega at Chamberlain

Chamberlain

Hardee at Sarasota Booker

Sarasota Booker

Nature Coast at Mulberry

Mulberry

Region 4

Barron Collier at Miami Northwestern

Miami Northwestern

Jackson at Lely

Jackson

Estero at Key West

Key West

Cypress Lake at Somerset Academy

Somerset Academy

Class 2A

Region 1

Baldwin at Gadsden County

Gadsden County

FSU High at Marianna

FSU High

Walton at Pensacola Catholic

Pensacola Catholic

Taylor County at Bolles

Bolles

Region 2

Lake Placid at Cocoa

Cocoa

Berkeley Prep at Calvary Christian

Berkeley Prep

The Villages at Bradford

Berkeley Prep

Palatka at Newberry

Berkeley Prep

Region 3

Somerset Canyons at Cardinal Mooney

Cardinal Mooney

Kings Academy at Calvary Christian Academy

Kings Academy

Tarpon Springs at Bishop Verot

Bishop Verot

Lakewood at Glades Central

Glades Central

Region 4

North Miami Beach at Miami Booker T. Washington

Miami Booker T. Washington

Carol City at Cardinal Gibbons

Carol City

Immaculata at Gulliver Prep

Gulliver Prep

Ransom Everglades at Monsignor Pace

Monsignor Pace

Class 1A

Region 1

Providence School at Trinity Catholic

Providence School

Impact Christian at University Christian

University Christian

P.K. Yongue at Trinity Christian Academy

Trinity Christian Academy

Maclay at St. John Paul II

St. John Paul II

Region 2

Holy Trinity at Clearwater Central Catholic

Clearwater Central Catholic

Victory Christian at Carrollwood Day

Carrollwood Day

Crescent City at Lakeland Christian

Lakeland Christian

Orlando Christian Prep at Melbourne Central Catholic

Melbourne Central Catholic

Region 3

Evangelical Christian at Cardinal Newman

Cardinal Newman

Neumann at Community School of Naples

Community School of Naples

SWFL Christian at First Baptist Academy

First Baptist Academy

Benjamin at Northside Christian

Benjamin

Region 4

St. John Paul III at Chaminade-Madonna

Chaminade-Madonna

Archbishop Carroll at St. Andrews

St. Andrews

Palmer Trinity at True North Classical

True North Classical

Somerset Academy at Miami Edison

Miami Edison

RURAL

Invitational (12 teams)

Wewahitchka at Dixie County

Dixie County

Taylor at Fort Meade

Fort Meade

Hamilton County at Wildwood

Wildwood

Sneads at Trenton

Sneads

State title bracket

Branford at Hawthorne

Hawthorne

Moore Haven at Madison County

Madison County

Holmes County at Union County

Union County

Williston at Chiefland

Chiefland

Fort White at Jay

Fort White

Chipley at Pahokee

Pahokee

Blountstown at Aucilla Chistian

Blountstown

Lafeyette at Cottondale

Cottondale

