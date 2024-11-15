High School

Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Florida high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Berkeley Prep's Dallas Golden
Playoff time has arrived in Florida high school football.

The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Classes 7A through 1A, Rural start playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 15.

>>Florida high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 FHSAA football playoffs.

Florida high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the FHSAA high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from FHSAA's Classes 1A-7A:

CLASS 7A

CLASS 6A

CLASS 5A

CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A

CLASS 1A

The Biggest Snubs That Missed Out on This Year’s FHSAA 2024 Football Playoff Field

2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections

5 takeaways from the FHSAA's high school football playoff bracket release

Florida high school football first round playoffs: Top 25 games to watch

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

