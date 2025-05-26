Florida high school football team receives state championship rings
Big things equal big rings and the Venice Indians' 2024 Class 7A state championship football team got to see that Sunday afternoon in a special ceremony.
The Indians handed out the championship hardware to players, coaches and staff, showing off their rings for winning the 7A title down at Pitbull Stadium back in December, a dominating win over Lake Mary.
Venice was able to claim the program's fourth state championship with arguably the best season in team history behind an all-time offense. The Indians went 14-1 last season and averaged a cool 49.8 points per game on their way to winning gold down in the 305, easily upending the Rams, 52-19.
Florida's defending Class 7A state champion Venice Indians run out onto the field for their first home game in a brand new $12-million facility against 2024 Class 2A state finalist Gadsden County in the preseason.
Among the games on tap for this upcoming season for the Indians features IMG Academy, Miami Northwestern and Orlando The First Academy.
The Indians are just days removed from defeating Naples, 34-27, to cap spring practices and heading into the summer months.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi