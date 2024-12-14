High School

Photos: Venice wins fourth state championship in program history in rout of Lake Mary

Louisville signee Gata Wilder rushed for over 170 yards and scored three touchdowns in the victory

Andy Villamarzo

Robson Lopes

MIAMI, FLORIDA- The Venice Indians are state champions once again and for most of Saturday afternoon, it wasn't close.

The Indians received a strong performances from Louisville signee Gata Wilder and Ole Miss signee Winston Watkins Jr. to defeat the the Lake Mary Rams, 52-19, victory for the Class 7A state championship.

3 takeaways from Venice defeating Lake Mary for the Class 7A state championship

With the win, Venice notched its fourth state title in program history. Wilder finished with a game-high 178 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns. Watkins accounted for 106 yards and multiple scores as well.

Here are photos from Saturday afternoon's game at Pitbull Stadium:

All photos by Zilla Photos

Venice head coach John Peacock
Robson Lopes
Venice quarterback Jayce Nixon
Robson Lopes
Venice wide receiver Malakai Corbet
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes
Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

