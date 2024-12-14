Photos: Venice wins fourth state championship in program history in rout of Lake Mary
MIAMI, FLORIDA- The Venice Indians are state champions once again and for most of Saturday afternoon, it wasn't close.
The Indians received a strong performances from Louisville signee Gata Wilder and Ole Miss signee Winston Watkins Jr. to defeat the the Lake Mary Rams, 52-19, victory for the Class 7A state championship.
3 takeaways from Venice defeating Lake Mary for the Class 7A state championship
With the win, Venice notched its fourth state title in program history. Wilder finished with a game-high 178 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns. Watkins accounted for 106 yards and multiple scores as well.
Here are photos from Saturday afternoon's game at Pitbull Stadium:
All photos by Zilla Photos
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi