Florida high school football: The Bolles School announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 11-time state champion Bolles School Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulldogs will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Bishop Kenny, St. Augustine and versus Monarch in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase down in South Florida to start the season.
Among other teams on the Bulldogs' schedule are Andrew Jackson, Baldwin, Columbia, Trinity Christian Academy, Riverside and at home against Wolfson.
The Bolles School is annually one of the top teams out of Northeast Florida and figure to once again be one of the 904's best, returning talent like 2026 4-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs (Clemson commitment).
Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 THE BOLLES SCHOOL BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Creekside (preseason)
Aug. 21: at Monarch (Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase)
Aug. 29: vs. Trinity Christian Academy
Sep. 5: vs. St. Augustine
Sep. 12: at Bishop Kenny
Sep. 19: at Oakleaf
Sep. 26: at Baldwin
Oct. 3: at Columbia
Oct. 10: vs. Andrew Jackson
Oct. 16: vs. Riverside
Oct. 24: vs. Wolfson
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi