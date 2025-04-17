High School

Florida high school football: The Bolles School announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Bulldogs' schedule are teams like Bishop Kenny, St. Augustine and versus Monarch in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase

Andy Villamarzo

Bolles' Naeem Burroughs (3) is tackled by Mandarin's Devon Ray (14) during the second quarter of a high school football matchup Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Mandarin defeated Bolles 35-14.
Bolles' Naeem Burroughs (3) is tackled by Mandarin's Devon Ray (14) during the second quarter of a high school football matchup Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Mandarin defeated Bolles 35-14. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 11-time state champion Bolles School Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulldogs will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Bishop Kenny, St. Augustine and versus Monarch in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase down in South Florida to start the season.

Among other teams on the Bulldogs' schedule are Andrew Jackson, Baldwin, Columbia, Trinity Christian Academy, Riverside and at home against Wolfson.

The Bolles School is annually one of the top teams out of Northeast Florida and figure to once again be one of the 904's best, returning talent like 2026 4-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs (Clemson commitment).

Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

2025 THE BOLLES SCHOOL BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Creekside (preseason)

Aug. 21: at Monarch (Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase)

Aug. 29: vs. Trinity Christian Academy

Sep. 5: vs. St. Augustine

Sep. 12: at Bishop Kenny

Sep. 19: at Oakleaf

Sep. 26: at Baldwin

Oct. 3: at Columbia

Oct. 10: vs. Andrew Jackson

Oct. 16: vs. Riverside

Oct. 24: vs. Wolfson

