Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 22, 2025
As we take a look at the latest high school football rankings in the state of Florida, the top six remains the same as last week.
In one of the top matchups of the week, Miami Central defeated Southridge 34-28.
Meanwhile, two Jacksonville Metro Area teams, Raines and St. Augustine, moved into the top 10 after dominating wins last week.
Two undefeated teams, Vero Beach and Choctawhatchee, further prove they are legitimate state championship contenders after their impressive victories last week that saw them outscore the opposition 84-14.
The last major shift in the rankings is towards the bottom as Venice re-enters the rankings after their 35-21 over Clearwater Central Catholic.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. IMG Academy (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated NFL Academy 41-24
Next up: vs. East St. Louis
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Monarch 31-20
Next up: at American Heritage
3. Chaminade-Madonna (6-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Blanche Ely 60-0
Next up: at Cardinal Gibbons
4. Miami Northwestern (8-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Palmetto 28-0
Next up: at St. Brendan
5. Miami Central (6-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Southridge 34-28
Next up: vs. Somerset Academy
6. Armwood (8-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Steinbrenner 58-0
Next up: at Wharton
7. Cardinal Mooney (7-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Monsignor Pace 47-6
Next up: at Tarpon Springs
8. Lakeland (7-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Specially Fit Academy 48-6
Next up: vs. Kathleen
9. Raines (7-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Creekside 51-3
Next up: vs. Yulee
10. St. Augustine (8-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Bartram Trail 34-20
Next up: at Ridgeview
11. Southridge (8-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Miami Central 34-28
Next up: vs. South Dade on Oct. 31
12. Vero Beach (8-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Pahokee 53-14
Next up: at Treasure Coast
13. Choctawhatchee (8-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Rickards 31-0
Next up: at Fort Walton Beach
14. Edgewater (9-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Dr. Phillips 35-6
Next up: at Boone on Oct. 30
15. Evans (7-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Lake Mary 40-14
Next up: at Oviedo
16. Buchholz (7-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Bartram Trail
17. Jesuit (7-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Brandon 57-7
Next up: vs. Hillsborough
18. Bolles (7-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Riverside 45-14
Next up: vs. Wolfson
19. Mandarin (7-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Fletcher 22-13
Next up: vs. Oakleaf
20. Tampa Bay Tech (6-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Durant 47-30
Next up: at Leto
21. Venice (5-3)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Clearwater Central Catholic 35-21
Next up: at Sarasota
22. West Boca Raton (6-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to Cardinal Newman 26-20 in OT
Next up: vs. Palm Beach Gardens
23. Gaither (7-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Wharton 48-7
Next up: vs. Cypress Creek
24. DeLand (7-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at University
25. Atlantic (8-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Deerfield Beach 55-21
Next up: vs. Eau Gallie