Florida high school football: Winter Park announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Wildcats' schedule are the Berkeley (South Carolina), Orlando Boone, Orlando Edgewater, Orlando Jones and Timber Creek

Winter Park captured the Class 7A FHSAA Sunshine Cup title for the most points in all sports across the FHSAA State Series.
Winter Park captured the Class 7A FHSAA Sunshine Cup title for the most points in all sports across the FHSAA State Series.

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Winter Park Wildcats announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wildcats will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Berkeley (South Carolina), Orlando Boone, Orlando Edgewater, Orlando Jones and Timber Creek.

Among other five teams on the Wildcats' regular season slate are Creekside, Lake Nona, Ocoee, Orlando Freedom and at home in a contest against Olympia.

Below is the Wildcats' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 WINTER PARK WILDCATS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. East River (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Orlando Jones

Aug. 29: at Berkeley (South Carolina)

Sep. 12: at Lake Nona

Sep. 19: vs. Creekside

Sep. 26: vs. Orlando Freedom

Oct. 3: vs. Orlando Edgewater

Oct. 10: at Orlando Boone

Oct. 17: at Ocoee

Oct. 24: at Timber Creek

Oct. 31: vs. Olympia

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

