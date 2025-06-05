Florida high school football: Winter Park announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Winter Park Wildcats announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wildcats will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Berkeley (South Carolina), Orlando Boone, Orlando Edgewater, Orlando Jones and Timber Creek.
Among other five teams on the Wildcats' regular season slate are Creekside, Lake Nona, Ocoee, Orlando Freedom and at home in a contest against Olympia.
Below is the Wildcats' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 WINTER PARK WILDCATS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. East River (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Orlando Jones
Aug. 29: at Berkeley (South Carolina)
Sep. 12: at Lake Nona
Sep. 19: vs. Creekside
Sep. 26: vs. Orlando Freedom
Oct. 3: vs. Orlando Edgewater
Oct. 10: at Orlando Boone
Oct. 17: at Ocoee
Oct. 24: at Timber Creek
Oct. 31: vs. Olympia
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi