Florida high school girls basketball Class 1A semifinal: Keswick Christian vs Grandview Prep live updates

The Crusaders and Pride meet in the 2025 FHSAA girls basketball Class 1A semifinals. High School on SI will be providing live updates

Ross Van De Griek

Grandview Prep's Lena Girardi sticks out her tongue after making a basket against King's Academy on January 10, 2025 in Boca Raton, Florida.
Grandview Prep's Lena Girardi sticks out her tongue after making a basket against King's Academy on January 10, 2025 in Boca Raton, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships get underway with Keswick Christian taking on South Florida powerhouse Grandview Prep.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 1A championship game on Thursday.

Keswick Christian (21-8) reached the Final Four by picking up wins over Canterbury (St. Petersburg), Babcock, and Seacrest Country Day. The Crusaders come into this afternoon's game on a seven-game winning streak.

Grandview Prep (24-4) reached the Final Four by picking up wins over Colonial Christian, Hebrew Academy, and Schoolhouse Prep. The Pride come into this afternoon's game on a 14-game winning streak.

PREGAME

The Class 1A semifinal between Keswick Christian and Grandview Prep is slated to tip-off at 1:02 p.m.

Keswick Starting Lineup: Abby Fischer, Angel Leon, Robyn Cantwell, Hannah Jantomaso, Leah Celosse

Grandview Prep Starting Lineup: Lena Girardi, Lyla Forman, Kayla Greyvnstein, Abby Price, Seanna Crooks

1st Quarter

We are underway

Both teams are struggling from the field to start the game. Still scoreless with 5:49 left in the opening quarter.

Grandview Prep has scored the first seven points of the game, leading 7-0 with 4:38 left in the opening quarter.

Timeout Keswick Christian. Grandview Prep leading 9-0 with 4:30 left in the opening quarter.

Grandview Prep on a 13-0 run to start the game. Keswick Christian is 0-5 from behind the arc to start the game.

Abby Fischer puts the Lady Crusaders on the board after going the first 6:30 scoreless. 13-3 Pride

End of the 1st Quarter: Grandview Prep 22, Keswick Christian 3. Oklahoma State signee Lena Girardi leads all scorers with 9 points.

2nd Quarter

Grandview Prep are on a 17-0 run and are now leading 30-3 with 6:20 left in the half.

Robyn Cantwell answers with a 3-pointer of her own for the Crusaders.

Timeout Grandview Prep. The Pride lead 36-12 with 3:59 remaining until halftime.

Halftime: Grandview Prep 40, Keswick Christian 16

Halftime

Oklahoma State signee Lena Girardi leads Grandview Prep with 17 points and 8 rebounds

Freshman guard Abby Fischer leads Keswick Christian with 5 points.

3rd Quarter

Second half is underway

Lena Girardi continues to be a problem inside for Grandview Prep. Pride lead 47-16 with 5:25 left in third quarter.

Keswick Christian responded with a 7-0 run of their own. Grandview Prep lead 47-23 with 3:30 left in third quarter.

Timeout Keswick Christian. Grandview Prep leading 52-25 with 2:33 left in third quarter

End of 3rd Quarter: Grandview Prep 60, Keswick Christian 25. Oklahoma State signee Lena Girardi has a game-high 30 points for the Pride.

4th Quarter

