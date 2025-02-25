Florida high school girls basketball Class 1A semifinal: Keswick Christian vs Grandview Prep live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships get underway with Keswick Christian taking on South Florida powerhouse Grandview Prep.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 1A championship game on Thursday.
Keswick Christian (21-8) reached the Final Four by picking up wins over Canterbury (St. Petersburg), Babcock, and Seacrest Country Day. The Crusaders come into this afternoon's game on a seven-game winning streak.
Grandview Prep (24-4) reached the Final Four by picking up wins over Colonial Christian, Hebrew Academy, and Schoolhouse Prep. The Pride come into this afternoon's game on a 14-game winning streak.
(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Keswick Christian
3
13
9
Grandview Prep
22
18
20
PREGAME
The Class 1A semifinal between Keswick Christian and Grandview Prep is slated to tip-off at 1:02 p.m.
Keswick Starting Lineup: Abby Fischer, Angel Leon, Robyn Cantwell, Hannah Jantomaso, Leah Celosse
Grandview Prep Starting Lineup: Lena Girardi, Lyla Forman, Kayla Greyvnstein, Abby Price, Seanna Crooks
1st Quarter
We are underway
Both teams are struggling from the field to start the game. Still scoreless with 5:49 left in the opening quarter.
Grandview Prep has scored the first seven points of the game, leading 7-0 with 4:38 left in the opening quarter.
Timeout Keswick Christian. Grandview Prep leading 9-0 with 4:30 left in the opening quarter.
Grandview Prep on a 13-0 run to start the game. Keswick Christian is 0-5 from behind the arc to start the game.
Abby Fischer puts the Lady Crusaders on the board after going the first 6:30 scoreless. 13-3 Pride
End of the 1st Quarter: Grandview Prep 22, Keswick Christian 3. Oklahoma State signee Lena Girardi leads all scorers with 9 points.
2nd Quarter
Grandview Prep are on a 17-0 run and are now leading 30-3 with 6:20 left in the half.
Robyn Cantwell answers with a 3-pointer of her own for the Crusaders.
Timeout Grandview Prep. The Pride lead 36-12 with 3:59 remaining until halftime.
Halftime: Grandview Prep 40, Keswick Christian 16
Halftime
Oklahoma State signee Lena Girardi leads Grandview Prep with 17 points and 8 rebounds
Freshman guard Abby Fischer leads Keswick Christian with 5 points.
3rd Quarter
Second half is underway
Lena Girardi continues to be a problem inside for Grandview Prep. Pride lead 47-16 with 5:25 left in third quarter.
Keswick Christian responded with a 7-0 run of their own. Grandview Prep lead 47-23 with 3:30 left in third quarter.
Timeout Keswick Christian. Grandview Prep leading 52-25 with 2:33 left in third quarter
End of 3rd Quarter: Grandview Prep 60, Keswick Christian 25. Oklahoma State signee Lena Girardi has a game-high 30 points for the Pride.