Florida high school girls basketball Class 3A Semifinal: SLAM Miami vs Cardinal Mooney live updates
The Class 3A girls' basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between SLAM Miami and Cardinal Mooney. Winner advances to Saturday evening's state championship game
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with SLAM Miami taking on the Cardinal Mooney Cougars
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the morning to see who will be representing in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday.
SLAM Miami will be seeking their first state championship game appearance in program history.
Cardinal Mooney is in the Final Four for the fifth consecutive season.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
SLAM Miami
Cardinal Mooney
Published