Florida high school girls basketball Class 3A Semifinal: SLAM Miami vs Cardinal Mooney live updates

The Class 3A girls' basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between SLAM Miami and Cardinal Mooney. Winner advances to Saturday evening's state championship game

Ross Van De Griek

Cardinal Mooney Catholic state runner-up against Miami Country Day Friday evening, March 2, 2024, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. Miami Country Day took the Class 3A State Final State Championship winning 75-51. / THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with SLAM Miami taking on the Cardinal Mooney Cougars

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the morning to see who will be representing in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday.

SLAM Miami will be seeking their first state championship game appearance in program history.

Cardinal Mooney is in the Final Four for the fifth consecutive season.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

SLAM Miami

Cardinal Mooney

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

