Florida high school girls basketball: Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings
The 2024-2025 high school girls' basketball season in the Sunshine State wrapped up in March. We start to turn our heads and look ahead to the way too early edition of the Top 25 high school girls' basketball programs in the Sunshine State for the 2025-2026 season.
High School on SI Florida provides an exclusive early look at the Top 25 girls basketball rankings heading into the 2025-2026 season.
2025-2026 Way-Too-Early Girls Basketball Rankings
1. IMG Academy
The Ascenders are coming off their first-ever Chipotle Nationals title in program history where they erased a 17-point second half deficit to take down three-time defending national champion Montverde Academy on April 5.
2. Montverde Academy
The Eagles finished the 2024-2025 season with a 26-2 record and reached the Chipotle Nationals Championship Game before coming up just short against IMG Academy. Montverde Academy returns the nation's No. 1 junior in guard Saniyah Hall.
3. Winter Haven
The Lady Blue Devils are coming off winning the Class 7A Championship which marked the program's sixth state title in school history and first since 2018.
4. Cardinal Mooney
The Lady Cougars won the Class 3A Championship with a 64-54 win over Bolles (Jacksonville) back on March 1. The Cougars will be led by 6'1 small forward Madeline Mignery, after the Class 3A Player of the Year Kali Barrett is moving onto play at the University of Cincinnati.
5. DME Academy
DME Academy will once again play a national-type schedule in 2025-2026, where they will look to rely on 5'11 guard Gigi Battle to carry the torch.
6. Dr. Phillips
The Lady Panthers had their bid for a fourth consecutive state championship come to an end on March 8 where they lost to Winter Haven, 45-42.
7. Miami Country Day
The Lady Spartans won the Class 2A Championship with a 47-37 win over Providence (Jacksonville) back on March 1. They return their top three returning scorers in Jalynn Belton, Kamie Ellis, and Kennedy Deal.
8. Providence (Jacksonville)
The Stallions have a very good chance at getting back to the State Championship Game in 2026 where they will return their second leading scorer in Kasey Davey, who averaged 12.9 points per game this season.
9. Bishop Kenny
The Lady Crusaders will look to return to the Final Four next season after they had their season come to an end in the regional finals against Rickards (Tallahassee) back on February 21.
10. Central Pointe Christian
Central Pointe Christian rounds out the Top 10 in our Way-Too-Early Top 25 girls' basketball rankings, where they will look to reload their roster for next season. Senior guard Jayshlynn Vega was the team's leading scorer this season, averaging 13.2 points per game
11. Bolles (Jacksonville)
It was a historic season for the Bolles Bulldogs, where they reached their first-ever Final Four in program history as well as a state championship game appearance. The Bulldogs are a strong favorite to return to the Class 3A Final Four next season.
12. Wildwood
The Wildwood Lady Wildcats were the lone unbeaten team in the Sunshine State for the 2024-2025 season finishing a perfect 25-0.
13. Booker T. Washington (Pensacola)
The Lady Wildcats had their 2024-2025 season come to an end in the regional finals, losing 64-57 to Gainesville back on February 21. Look for Chamiyah Francis and Jada Clardy to be the leaders on this program next season.
14. American Heritage (Plantation)
The Lady Patriots returned to the State Championship Game but came up short, losing 67-57 to Palm Bay back on March 8.
15. Somerset Academy Canyons
The Lady Cougars are coming off their first-ever Final Four appearance in program history, where they could become a heavy favorite in returning next season.
16. Melbourne Central Catholic
The Lady Hustlers have made a coaching change as they named EJ Murray as the program's next girls' head basketball coach. Murray led Palm Bay to the program's first-ever state title where they defeated American Heritage Plantation back on March 6.
17. St. Thomas Aquinas
The Lady Raiders will look to return to Lakeland next season after having their season come to an end against Miami Southridge in the regional semifinals back on February 18.
18. Doral Academy
The Firebirds reached their first-ever Final Four in program history this season before losing to Dr. Phillips, 72-54 in the semifinals back on March 7.
19. New Smyrna Beach
The Barracudas won their first-ever state title in program history where they defeated Gainesville, 56-49 back on March 7.
20. Miami Southridge
The Lady Spartans reached the Class 6A State Championship Game under interim head coach Stephanie Doctor who took over with five games remaining in the regular season.
21. Grandview Prep
The Pride reached the Class 1A Championship Game where they defeated North Florida Educational Institute, 69-58 back on February 27.
22. Bloomingdale
The Lady Bulls won their first-ever state championship in program history as they defeated Miami Southridge, 43-41 back on March 8.
23. Westminster Academy
The Lady Lions look to get back into the Final Four where they haven't been since winning the Class 3A Championship back in 2022.
24. Nova (Davie)
The Lady Titans had their season come to an end in the regional finals where they lost 65-54 to Miami Southridge back on February 21.
25. Evangelical Christian
The Lady Sentinels reached their third consecutive Final Four appearance this season and will have eyes on seeking it's second state championship in the last three seasons.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school girls basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls basketball news.