Florida high school softball: Calvary Christian (Clearwater) wins Class 2A title
LONGWOOD, Fla.- It was a dream season for the Calvary Christian Warriors softball program and it ended on a high note.
The Calvary Christian Warriors (30-1) took home the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 2A Championship with a 6-4 win over North Bay Haven Academy (25-4) for their third state title in the past four years.
The scoring started in the bottom of the first inning, where Calvary Christian scored three runs courtesy of a sacrifice fly by North Carolina State commit Morgen Talley and freshman Morgan Spinner reaching on an error scoring two runs.
The visiting Buccaneers got on the board in the top of the second inning on a solo home run by Florida State commit Kaylee Goodpaster making it a 3-1 game.
In the bottom of the second inning, Calvary Christian added two more runs, via a two-run home run by sophomore outfielder Emma Bell to push the Warriors lead to four at 5-1.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Buccaneers got a run back as freshman Haylee Shaw drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run that made it 5-2 in favor of Calvary Christian.
The Lady Warriors added a key insurace run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run by Spinner which made it a 6-2 game.
The Lady Buccaneers bats would not go away quietly in the top of the seventh inning where Goodpaster connected on her second home run of the game, which was a 2-run shot scoring junior infielder Ally Brady to make it a 6-4 game.
Talley struck out freshman infielder Kellyanne Hill for the final out of the game and was mobbed by her teammates inside the pitching circle as the Lady Warriors celebrated their third state title in the last four years and the program's first under head coach Amy Smith.
