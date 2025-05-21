Florida high school softball: Osceola (Seminole) seeking first state title in school history
The Osceola Warriors softball program is on the verge of making history this season, as they are one of six Tampa Bay area schools representing in this week's Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state semifinals. The Warriors join Bloomingdale, Calvary Christian (Clearwater), Dunedin, Parrish Community, and Sarasota representing the greater Tampa Bay area.
The Warriors are in the Final Four for the first time in program history, where they come into this week's state semifinals on a five-game winning streak dating back to April 23 when they lost to Palm Harbor University to conclude the regular season.
The Warriors (23-7) defeated Estero in the regional quarterfinals, Port Charlotte in the regional semifinals, and Clearwater in the regional finals to reach the state semifinals.
The Warriors are the four-seed where they will take on the top-seed American Heritage Plantation Patriots who are two wins away from seeking the program's 9th state title in school history and first since 2018.
The Warriors are led by senior third baseman Jenna Neupaver, who is signed to play collegiate softball at the University of Tampa, senior pitcher Aliyah Lai who is committed to play at Eastern Florida State College, senior outfielder Theresa Diez who has signed with St. Petersburg College leads the team with nine home runs on the season, and junior catcher Angelina Rodriguez who is hitting a team-high .482 with 33 runs batted in this season.
The Warriors also have a youth movement where they start three underclassmen, led by sophomore Bri Shephard and freshman Mia Maurer, who both have bright futures and could possibly lead the Warriors to deep playoff runs over the next handful of years to come.
How to Watch the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A Softball Semifinals
Who: Osceola vs American Heritage (Plantation)
When: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park; Longwood, Florida
Where: NFHS Network
