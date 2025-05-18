Florida high school softball: FHSAA final four, state championship schedule
After three intensifying regional rounds, the Florida high school softball State championships are just about to get underway next week at the Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood, Florida.
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) released the brackets late Friday evening to determine the 32 teams that are still standing across all eight classifcictions.
Congratulations to all the schools that have reached the state semifinals, as we will be crowning eight state champions over five days, with the state championships kicking off on Tuesday and will continue through next Saturday (May 24).
High School on SI will be in attendance to report on all the action. Below are the semifinals and state championship schedule from the rural classification through Class 7A. Each classification will have back-to-back days between semifinal and championship games, except for Class 5A, which will have one day of rest between its semifinal and championship game.
Class 7A
Friday, May 23
4-seed Sarasota vs. 1-seed Wellington- 2:00 p.m.
3-seed Western vs. 2-seed Hagerty- 4:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, May 24 at 5:00 p.m.
Class 6A
Friday, May 23
4-seed Bloomingdale vs. 1-seed Doral Academy- 10:00 a.m.
3-seed Parrish Community vs. 2-seed Pace- 12:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m.
Class 5A
Thursday, May 22
4-seed St. Thomas Aquinas vs. 1-seed Niceville- 2:00 p.m.
3-seed North Fort Myers vs. 2-seed Winter Springs- 4:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, May 24 at 11:00 a.m.
Class 4A
Thursday, May 22
4-seed Osceola (Seminole) vs. 1-seed American Heritage (Plantation)- 10:00 a.m.
3-seed Fort Walton Beach vs. 2-seed Eau Gallie- 12:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Friday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday, May 21
4-seed Dunedin vs. 1-seed Somerset Academy (Silver Palms)- 10:00 a.m.
3-seed Eustis vs. 2-seed Wakulla- 12:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Thursday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday, May 20
4-seed Trinity Catholic (Ocala) vs. 1-seed Calvary Christian (Clearwater)- 6:00 p.m.
3-seed Westminster Christian vs. 2-seed North Bay Haven Academy- 8:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A
4-seed North Florida Christian vs. 1-seed Evangelical Christian- 2:00 p.m.
3-seed Geneva vs. 2-seed Miami Christian- 4:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Wednesday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m.
Rural Class
Tuesday, May 20
4-seed Trenton vs. 1-seed Liberty County- 10:00 a.m.
3-seed Northview vs. 2-seed Branford- 12:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Wednesday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m.
