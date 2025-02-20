Florida high school wrestling: 17 wrestlers that stood out from the 2024-2025 season
As the dust settles on the mats and the echoes of referee whistles fade into memory, the 2024-2025 Florida high school wrestling season stands as a testament to grit, determination, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.
This year’s competition showcased an extraordinary crop of athletes who redefined what it means to dominate in one of the state’s most physically demanding sports. From the sun-soaked gyms of Miami to the packed arenas of the Panhandle, these young wrestlers brought their all—blending raw power, technical precision, and an unshakable will to win. This past season was more than just a series of matches; it was a narrative of personal triumphs, late-night training sessions, and the unyielding support of coaches, families, and teammates who fueled every takedown and pin.
Florida’s wrestling community witnessed record-breaking performances, unexpected upsets, and the emergence of new stars destined to leave their mark not just on the state, but on the national stage.
We take a deeper dive into who were some of the top grapplers from the season and down below we selected 17 wrestlers from our national rankings that have stood out. On Monday, February 24th, we will release a Florida High School Wrestler of the Year poll and we want to hear your voice on who was the Sunshine State's best. Email me at villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with any nominations from this past wrestling season.
17 nationally-ranked wrestlers that stood out from Florida's 2024-2025 season
113 pounds: Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
126 pounds: Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
132 pounds: Christian Fretwell (Lake Gibson, FL) SR
132 pounds: Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
138 pounds: Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
138 pounds: Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
138 pounds: Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
144 pounds: Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
144 pounds: Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
150 pounds: Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
157 pounds: Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
165 pounds: Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
190 pounds: Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
215 pounds: Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
215 pounds: Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
215 pounds: Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
285 pounds: Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi