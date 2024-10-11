High School

Florida Panhandle showdown between Niceville and Mosley: Live score updates

The Eagles and Dolphins will clash tonight at Tommy Oliver Stadiums in a battle of undefeated's

Andy Villamarzo

Niceville WR Jon Bocchino celebrates a catch for a first down during the Choctaw Niceville football game at Choctaw.
Niceville WR Jon Bocchino celebrates a catch for a first down during the Choctaw Niceville football game at Choctaw. / Michael Snyder / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you're looking for a game to follow that's not down in South Florida, well, we've got you covered.

One of the Southeast's top high school football matchups will be taking place on the Florida Panhandle tonight when Niceville travels to Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City to face rival Mosley. The Eagles will be looking to get revenge after losing to the Dolphins 29-28 a year ago. Both teams enter the contest with undefeated records on the line.

Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Niceville

Mosley

Pregame

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm Central Time/8:00 Eastern Time

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
