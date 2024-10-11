Florida Panhandle showdown between Niceville and Mosley: Live score updates
If you're looking for a game to follow that's not down in South Florida, well, we've got you covered.
One of the Southeast's top high school football matchups will be taking place on the Florida Panhandle tonight when Niceville travels to Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City to face rival Mosley. The Eagles will be looking to get revenge after losing to the Dolphins 29-28 a year ago. Both teams enter the contest with undefeated records on the line.
Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Niceville
Mosley
Pregame
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm Central Time/8:00 Eastern Time
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl